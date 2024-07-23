Warband Warbanks Temporarily Disabled Due to Critical Issue

14 hour maintenance, and your major prepatch feature is broken.*sigh*
BINGO
Well, that's just prime ....
Must be the same test environment that Cloudstrike uses to test patches. 🤣
Why did the servers go up if the main feature of the patch isn't working?
They said "screw it, weve paid too much overtime extending this maintenance, go home, we will fix it tomorrow"
this what happens when you SELL beta invites.
wth Blizzard this was the only feature I cared for....
Aaaand they are all crying and saying "this is the only feature I was here for" 🤣🤣🤣 this is hilarious. Time to grab my popcorn
blizzard needs to abandon ship and shut down the servers for another 48 hours and fix everything before things get too far out of hand. this is a dumpster fire.
#MultiDollarCompanyYou'd think that they'd have this server. Maybe a realm. Where the Public could Test things before they deploy it.We could call it...Public Test Realm.just rolls off the tongue doesn't it?
yall a bunch of crybabys lol
I mean, I don't care much about warbands, and also am one who wouldn't have minded if the expansion had released in 2025, BUT just as a general observer, it would be ideal if the core features of a patch didn't have critical issues that forces them to disable them ofc!
One of the BEST Features of this whole pre-patch, OOOOOOPE, ITS BUSTED. I got a great idea for Blizzard, how about you actually QA Test your patches...which have been on PTR for awhile instead of this garbage. This isn't even a small indie company anymore, this is just straight, we hired our engineers from Temu cause we got good discount pack.
Legit the thing I was most excited for and was going to fix first. However, I am def super happy about getting my dungeon portals across all my characters. It feels good for ME to be rewarded versus only the tool (character) used to achieve them.
lol, this was the only thing that interested me (as an owner of many crafting alts) on pre-patch....