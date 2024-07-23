Patch 11.0.0 Known Issues and Information - User Interface and Classes

Some specializations may encounter issues when loading a previously saved Talent loadout. This can be resolved with a character relog.

Death Knight



Unholy



Death Knights can sometimes only receive one stack of Festermight for the first proc of Sudden Doom after casting Death Coil. Sudden Doom does not cause all Epidemics to critically strike.

Festering Scythe does not gain benefit from Mastery: Dreadblade and does not grant stacks from Festering Wounds that burst on creature death.

Raise Abomination’s Virulent Plague is only applied once.

Halo can pull creatures that are not in combat with the Priest.

Discipline



Rapture does not allow for spell-queuing casts immediately after Rapture.

Idol of C’Thun is not functioning properly.

Kindling Flare can sometimes fail to reveal stealthed targets when players leave its area of effect.

Tendon Rip (Pet Ability) is not removed by movement-freeing abilities (like Blessing of Freedom).

Marksmanship



Serpent Sting & Wind Arrows from Legacy of the Windrunners are not affected by Marksmanship Mastery. Wailing Arrow is granted after 19 Wind Arrows, instead of 20.

Killer Accuracy does not increase the critical strike damage of Kill Shot.

Rapid Fire can be canceled by Kill Zone when it is procced from the Season 4 2-piece set.

Bloodshed can sometimes fail to apply Basilisk Collar.

Flanking Strike’s pet damage does not scale with primary or secondary stats.

Exposed Flank can sometimes fail to duplicate the pet’s damage.

Spearhead does not increase the critical strike chance of Kill Command.

Fire



Fire’s Ire buff tooltip description indicates a 2.5% gain even if players have 2 points in the talent.

Stone Bulwark Totem’s audio & animations are slightly too loud.

Elemental



Flash of Lightning can sometimes fail to reduce the cooldown of Stone Bulwark Totem and Primordial Wave. Elemental Blasts from Fusion of Elements can incorrectly consume Magma Chamber.

Elemental Blasts from Fusion of Elements can trigger Storm Frenzy.

Lava Beam does not benefit from Storm Frenzy.

Thunderstrike Ward cannot trigger from Lava Beam.

Spouting Spirits does not properly reduce healing beyond 5 targets.

Spell queuing Lava Burst after a Healing Surge was incorrectly consuming Master of the Elements when Lava Burst is instant cast.

Death From Above (PvP Talent) does not scale up to 7 combo points.

Assassination



Envenom’s buff persists for 2 seconds longer than the tooltip indicates. Ruptures applied via Indiscriminate Carnage will always apply 3 Serrated Bone Spikes, even with less than 3 spikes prepared.

Premeditation does not benefit Shiv, Shuriken Toss, or Shuriken Storm.

Premeditation is consumed if players do not open with a combo point generating spell from stealth.

Arms



Bloodletting can cause Mortal Strike to apply Rend to targets above 35% health.

Spell Reflection has a small chance to not properly reflect spells.

Abilities may be missing form the Dungeon Journal while on Mythic+ difficulty.

Quest objectives for the Legion quest “To Be Prepared” may not be visible.

Quest objectives for “Archives: The First Disk” may not be visible.

Group Manager



Pressing the reset button in Group Manager UI will cause a lua error. Holding down a used marker button makes the highlight disappear.

The remove all button does not work for unit markers.

After the Spellbook goes from minimized to maximized, the Click Cast Settings frame will not function. Typing /reload in chat will resolve the issue.

The Concentrate button disappears when selecting and unselecting finishing reagents.

The Patron tab does not honor a filter when switching to other tabs and back.

The Recraft button is shown after completing an order.

Finishing reagents can show increased recipe difficulty.

The tracker is missing the green checkmark if the player hides all Dungeon and Bonus Objective Trackers beforehand.

The Rewards Frame may disappear when accepting an order.

The quality preview when using Concentration may be inaccurate.

Right-clicking on a tracked World Objective may cause a Lua error.

Gossip windows may display the incorrect icon for an in progress wrapper quest.

Accepted Daily Quests may show the wrong icon.

The Lore Book help tip may appear outside of the log frame.

The Quest objective icon may still be present after disabling the quest objectives map filter.

Clicking on the Great Vault world map icon may not open the UI.

Entering the world on a character on a different realm may result in a blank character select screen.

Some account-wide reputations may not show correctly across all characters.

