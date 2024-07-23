Cosmic Weapon Cache Now on Sale Through Aug 30th

Gain five armaments forged from the primal fabric of the cosmos when you procure the Cosmic Weapon Cache through August 30, 2024, from the in-game shop! Whoever assembled this collection and why remains a mystery, but wielding any one of these mystifying weapons will draw the eye of those who covet such power.
Add these otherworldly weapon Transmogs to your Collection through August 30, 2024:
- Taesavir, Sword of the Grand Design
- Seetheras, Broadsword of the Sunderer
- Gorridar, Darkblade of the Sunderer
- Voidsong, Stave of the Harbinger
- M’thos, Dagger of the Grand Design
Weapon Transmogs are not available as standalone purchases. This offer requires a World of Warcraft
® subscription or Game Time and is not available in World of Warcraft
Classic progression games.