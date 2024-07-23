Cosmic Weapon Cache Now on Sale Through Aug 30th

Taesavir, Sword of the Grand Design

Seetheras, Broadsword of the Sunderer

Gorridar, Darkblade of the Sunderer

Voidsong, Stave of the Harbinger

M’thos, Dagger of the Grand Design

Gain five armaments forged from the primal fabric of the cosmos when you procure the Cosmic Weapon Cache through August 30, 2024, from the in-game shop! Whoever assembled this collection and why remains a mystery, but wielding any one of these mystifying weapons will draw the eye of those who covet such power.Add these otherworldly weapon Transmogs to your Collection through August 30, 2024:Weapon Transmogs are not available as standalone purchases. This offer requires a® subscription or Game Time and is not available inClassic progression games.