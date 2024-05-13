Warband Bank Gold Cap Discovered by Zanzarful in The War Within Alpha

This is pretty old news .... Must be a slow wow news day.
How did they got that many gold to begin with?
Doesn't really matter to me. Personal guild banks exist for a reason, and make a lot of sense if you are involved in each profession. The gold bank aspect is just a bonus for me. Though I would prefer the Warbands system instead.
well, 95% of players dont even have a gcap let alone 11 so i think its only really useful for the mega goblins
I would like to be able to access all my gold from all of my toons, but I can see this as a way around their current mechanics, as I could imagine it being very difficult to make gold function like I would like it to from a coding stand point. Spaghetti code and what not.
Just slap 100k on every alt you play and it's a non-issue for purchases and repairs. It's not that hard or even remotely 'tedious'.
I've never even had a million gold once... rofl
I'll never have anything close to that much gold. I may have, at most 4M gold across 25 characters.
"Twitter User Zanzarful"?How about wowhead writers do an ounce of research and give proper credit to people.Zanzarful is a YouTuber/Twitch-Streamer who has been making Beta preview videos for every Profession.Wowhead could have helped to send a ton of new viewers to Zanzarful's Channels, but instead they just called them a "Twitter User".Stuff like this is why the WoW Community is becoming more insular, Walled-Garden like, and inbred.Yeesh. If you're interested in Gold-Making go check out @Zanzarful - They aren't an S-Tier Content-Creator yet, but they are making an good effort and I've appreciated their videos.
Not that I'll ever have anywhere near that amount of gold, but why not just make it cap at the integer limit?