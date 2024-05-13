Magister Umbric Stay Awhile and Listen - Void Elves Already Feeling Alleria's Absence

I hope lore wise the void elves are never welcomed back to Quel’thalas and are actively hunted down if they step even into the Ghostlands.
"To them, Umbric admits a hope that one day the Void Elves might be welcomed back Quel'thalas... a hint at another faction-neutral race by Midnight, perhaps."Does the article writer even play the game? Void Elves are already a playable race unless they're talking about void elves becoming a playable race for horde players as well. Seeing how people didn't pay attention to interviews and what not Blizzard has said they want to remove the invisible "wall" that limits players from playing the race they want but stay on the faction they choose. I believe blizzard means to remove the "faction" limiter that is place on the races and just allow players for example they want to play Orc and play with a friend who wants to play as a gnome then they can with any restrictions. That's why I believe Midnight or The Last Titan is gonna be where they finally remove it. There isn't a Alliance vs Horde war anymore sense bfa/shadowlands concluded that.
i think the best question about this whole questline.. why did void elf heritage armor look so garbage while the npcs in the zone and questline look so good. Give us Riftwalker armor.. it only makes sense