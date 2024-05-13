Magister Umbric Stay Awhile and Listen - Void Elves Already Feeling Alleria's Absence

Magister Umbric

Magister Umbric says: Alleria reported her findings regarding the strange phenomenon you have all been investigating.

Magister Umbric says: We now believe the Dark Heart is capable of drawing in magical power and converting it to shadow.

Magister Umbric says: Your orders have not changed, however. You will still be responding to unusual void activity.

Riftwalker Dellyn says: Will Lady Windrunner be leading further investigations?

Magister Umbric says: Ah, I'm afraid she's... indisposed with her own mission at the moment.

Riftwalker Soran says: Telogrus needs her. She's supposed to guide us.

Magister Umbric says: Alleria will return to us in time. But for now, you may seek Locus-Walker for guidance.

Magister Umbric says: We ren'dorei do not have an easy path. The whispers shall always tempt us. Threaten to consume us.

Magister Umbric says: Entire worlds can be destroyed by the power of the Void.

Magister Umbric says: But it also allows us to protect Azeroth in a way no other can. To defend our home against the dark.

Further understanding of the Void is the only way to protect Azeroth against the shadows. And so our studies continue.

Tell me more about yourself.

Once I was a magister of Quel'Thalas. However. I and many others were exiled from our homeland when we refused to stop our study of the Void.

Our research eventually led us to take on the forms we have now. And so we chose to call ourselves ren'dorei, void elves, and made a home within Telogrus Rift.

I both represent and help guide the ren'dorei, alongside Alleria.

(Void Elf only) How are you doing. Magister Umbric?

As well as can be expected, given our current circumstance. Telogrus Rift may not be a hospitable home, but we are settling in. And Locus-Walker has agreed to teach us the ways of the Void, helping many who struggle with their new powers. I would recommend attending one of his lectures, should you find the time.

And I'd like to thank you for your own efforts, Zoffi. Every feat of heroism you accomplish furthers Azeroth's view of we ren'dorei. One day, I hope we can be fully accepted by all. Perhaps even welcomed back to Quel'thalas...

<He smiles sadly.>

One day, perhaps.

