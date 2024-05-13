Blizzard Confirms Daily Lockouts for Many MoP Raids Until WoW Remix Ends

The lockouts for the following raids in Mists of Pandaria content now reset each day, for both Dragonflight and WoW Remix characters:



Normal and Heroic 10-player Mogu’shan Vaults, Heart of Fear, Terrace of Endless Spring, and Throne of Thunder.

Normal and Heroic 10-player Mogu’shan Vaults, Heart of Fear, Terrace of Endless Spring, and Throne of Thunder. Normal and Heroic 10-30 player Siege of Orgrimmar

Mythic 20-player Siege of Orgrimmar

Raid lockouts will return to a weekly cadence after WoW Remix closes.

Hello! We updated the Dark Heart patch notes with the following changes:Battle for Azeroth raid mechanics which block legacy encounter completion for small groups have been adjusted to be more permissive. Groups of five or fewer players should no longer be blocked by mechanics that cannot be completed at that raid size.