(UPDATED) 4 New Placeholder Affixes Added to War Within Alpha

Remove all affixes and let dungeons breathe for themselves. Affixes made more sense in Legion when dungeons had fewer mechanics.
Well after the last new ones they added I have no faith in these. What new Healer focused affixes are gonna be added.
Sanguine can stay. Delete bolstering, afflicted and incorp imo. Yes yes afflicted and incorp aren’t hard, but they are by far the most annoying affixes.
oof, not the direction the community was hoping for blizzard
I wonder who would love to remove bolstering and sanguine when trash incorporeal and ^&*!ing afflixted exist. Imo.WoW dev team : lets do some affixes only 80% will be able to do it. special mention to warrior who cant to any of them (or just with a trash controll rotation on incorporeal)
Damn, Blizzard is stone cold. They're finally adding Warrior as a group affix. Love it.
Just bring back SL style seasonals and remove one of the other tiers. Even the worst one in terms of design (prideful), was still infinitely more fun than ANY of the current affixes.
Seems they are so stubborn with these %^&*ty affixes, been playing since SL and its so stale and grim always waiting for push weeks, just to be disappointed couple days in, cause these affixes are still here to annoy... May aswell pass next expansion, until changes in their filosophy or team will happen
Bursting, i mean sure, healers might love the challenge when stupid pug dps just aoe bursts down a 15 target pack, but any affix which is just making the key longer, and not giving a meaningful challenge to it, should be removed. you can just slow down and kill the packs slower, and still time the key, but i feel like thats the opposite of fun. They should add some affixes, which are not making the run longer, instead more challenging like dps checks(bolstering is kind of a dps check, and mking the run longer, i mean like non interruptable cast goes off and you have 6 sec to delete the target or something like that), hps checks, WASD checks i dont know, something along those lines imo.
Hope one of them is the replacement for afflicted.