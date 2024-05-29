New Datamined Models and Icons on The War Within Alpha - Grills, Binoculars, Totems, and More

borgr
Player housing?
New Tauren (non-highmountain) totems, perhaps? They've still got vanilla models
Who's getting these gorgeous totems
Pretty sure this is our first official burger model. The closest thing we got before was the fish "burger" model from back in like... Cata maybe?
I bet those are the new regular dwarf totems! If they're gryphons, that is! Otherwise I couldn't think of anyone they'd fit other than the HM Tauren- who already have newer models than most other races.
maybe those are Earthen Totems?They are Dwarves..again
i just wanna grill for gods sake
ah, a new connect the pipes game (or whatever it's called)
Harronir Shamans confirmed?
Tauren Shaman totem uprez? Please it's been 3,000 years
nice goblin barbeque last seen since Cata lol
Wonder if those pipe models are part of some new minigame.