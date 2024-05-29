Blizzard Responds to Class Feedback - Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Druid, Mage, Priest, and Warlock!

Hunters?
Rogue - the LEAST played class in the entire game with the WORST designed hero talents, and there is no communication whatsoever about them. Is there any intent to make rogue players want to keep playing this game?
thanks for the feedback shaman devs!
So, we can confirm now that they have no hunter devs employed right?
Wowhead, this EASILY could've been 6 separate articles. You're losing your touch!
Please, I beg, just acknowledge that shamans exist. Just an empty blue post saying "Hello Shamans" would be incredible
Im loving the feedback for Shamans. great work blizzard!
ofc mages have an essay of changes with the most love
i'm still shocked that this is all we've gotten in the last two weeksI mean several classes still need major reworks and half the hero trees need to be thrown in the dumpster and we're getting tuning and pathing changes?
hue hue hue
Trying to fix DK while refusing to remove DND cleave, Festering Wounds, and Breath of Sindragosa is just pointless. You're not going to make the class fun to play while insisting on keeping everything that's wrong with it.
Why did it take an whole Xpac to move gorefiends to a more accesible location? you guys literally did this for balance druids in season 1... and Havocs in season 2.... but Dks get to wait......
Oh wow, i am flabbergasted about this detailed feedback from the hunter dev. Amazing! /s
Hunters were forgotten.No time to work on them.Too many changes need to be made to mage, warlock and druid every 2 weeks.
What I read from the affliction warlock section is "we've heard a majority of you do not like malefic rupture, so rather than giving you a talent that promotes a more DOT oriented gameplay (and not just ranged unholy dk spec) we are going to increase haunts damage!" Whose feedback are they listening to?
Hunter fixes? Kinda crazy that both of survivals hero talent trees are melee focused.
yea $%^& this *!@# I'm switching from hunter to demon hunter next xpac. it has "hunter" in it's name so I'ts basically the same right, right?no it's not. one getting tuning every week while the other one has been completely forgotten
Blood DK rework needs to be big to contend, more than just some talent point refunds.. It needs overall work done to the class.