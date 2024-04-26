This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Track Mythic+ Dungeon Enemy Abilities with the Spell CDs on Nameplate Weak Aura
Live
Posted
24 seconds ago
by
Archimtiros
With a new rotation of seasonal dungeons and
several tuning changes to each of them
, the popular
Spell CDs on Nameplate
weak aura has been updated for Dragonflight Season 4!
Originally created by Reloe before being taken over by Meeres, the weak aura does exactly what it says - displaying an icon and the cooldown for important enemy abilities in Mythic+ dungeons. Shown directly on the enemy nameplates, this makes it much easier to keep track of several different abilities, particularly useful for tanks and players with a keen eye for interrupts.
Spell CDs on Nameplate - (Season 4) on Wago.io
Setup is as simple as importing the weak aura code and adjusting the size and position of the icons to your liking. As it is setup as a single group containing all of the abilities, make sure to adjust the group settings rather than individual auras in order to keep everything consistent.
