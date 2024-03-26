Massive Dragonflight Season 4 Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning - Checkpoint Added in Halls of Infusion

Dragonflight: Season 4 Update Development Notes

Season 4 brings back all eight Dragonflight dungeons to the Mythic+ rotation: Ruby Life Pools, Brackenhide Hollow, The Nokhud Offensive, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, Neltharus, The Azure Vault, Halls of Infusion, and Algeth’ar Academy.

One of the most notable changes players can look forward to is the removal of the timer for Mythic Keystone dungeons for what are currently 0 and 10. Players can run through these dungeons at their own pace without the need to watch the clock while still honing their skills.

Mythic 0 difficulty and rewards will move up to roughly the current level of Mythic 8-10 (this is a bit hand-wavy - numerically it’s close to M10 but not having a timer at all or affixes really offsets that quite a bit).

The existing Mythic+ system will pick up where that leaves off, such that a Mythic 5 in Season 4 is roughly equivalent in difficulty, rewards, and M+ Rating awarded, to a Mythic 15 today.



Normal



This difficulty is unchanged.

The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to be equivalent to a baseline Mythic (Mythic 0) dungeon in the current system.

Mythic difficulty changes and mechanics will not be present in this difficulty.

This remains a queueable experience.

The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to the equivalent of a +10 dungeon with affixes in the current system.

There are no timers, affixes, or limitations on changing specializations or talents while in the dungeon.

The goal is to create a mega-dungeon like difficulty for this experience. This difficulty should present a meaningful challenge and provide commensurate rewards without the pressures of the current Mythic+ system.

Mythic 0 is still on a weekly lockout under this model.

The Mythic+ system will have rewards up to level 10, with +2 starting from what would regularly be a +11 in the current Mythic+ system.



A +5 should be as hard as a +15 and +10 should be as hard as a +20 in the current Mythic+ system etc.

+2 - Fortified/Tyrannical

+5 - Entangling / Incorporeal etc.

+10 - Bursting / Bolstering etc.

Flightstone earnings for any given Mythic+ will match the equally challenging Mythic+ from previous seasons. This means that a Mythic +2 in Season 4 will give the same number of Flightstones as a Mythic +12 in Season 3 currently does. The rewards will continue to match difficulty, even if what we’re calling those difficulty changes.

Bonus Flightstone awards for increasing any party member’s Mythic+ score remain unchanged.

Whelpling Crests are no longer available from Mythic+ dungeons, as those difficulties no longer exist. Players can continue to collect Whelpling Crests from many outdoor sources.

Players will earn 10 Drake Crests on successful completion of a Mythic 0 dungeon, as there is no timer to beat.

Wyrm Crests will be available in Mythic +2 to Mythic +5 dungeons in the same quantities as existing Mythic+ dungeons.

Aspect Crests will be available in any Mythic difficulty from +6 and up, also in the same quantities as existing Mythic+ dungeons.

Dungeon Updates

Dungeon checkpoint added after defeating Gulping Goliath.

Normalized the spawn rate of Crashing Tsunami during the gauntlet.

during the gauntlet. Containment Apparatus Containment Beam ’s damage has been reduced by 42%

’s damage has been reduced by 42% Primalist Galesinger



Wind Buffet has been removed.

has been removed. Thunderstorm has been removed.

has been removed. Now uses Thunderstrike – Inflicts Nature damage to all players within 7 yards of impact.

Watcher Irideus



Titanic Fist now has a visual during cast.

now has a visual during cast. Power Overload now has a rim visual around afflicted player.

now has a rim visual around afflicted player. Power Field now gradually grows to its full size.

Added rim visuals on Ice Boulders that will trigger Avalanche.

Cast Away now occurs at 50% health (was 100% energy).

Increased the timer of Azure Vault by 1 minute.

Crystal Fury



Piercing Shard now has a precast visual.

now has a precast visual. Piercing Shard ’s impact area has been reduced.

Shoulder Slam ’s knock back has been removed.

’s knock back has been removed. Shoulder Slam now inflicts Physical damage and increases Physical damage taken by 10%.

now inflicts Physical damage and increases Physical damage taken by 10%. Shoulder Slam will now be cast less frequently.

Leymore



Erupting Fissures now follows current target player.

Reduced the frequency of periodic damage from Overwhelming Energy to every 2.5 seconds (was every 2 seconds).

Oppressive Miasma removed in Mythic difficulty.

Crystalize now pulses Arcane damage while the crystal is shielded.

now pulses Arcane damage while the crystal is shielded. Crackling Vortex now has a larger movement radius.

Rotbow Stalker



Renamed to Rotbow Ranger

Renamed to Shoot now has a recast of 6 seconds.

now has a recast of 6 seconds. Diseased Meat renamed to Rotten Meat, and is now a Poison dispel.

Summon Lashers has been removed.

has been removed. Touch of Decay has been removed.

Violent Whirlwind ’s radius has been reduced to 6 yards (was 7 yards).

’s radius has been reduced to 6 yards (was 7 yards). Stink Breath now locks facing after targeting a player.

now locks facing after targeting a player. Stink Breath now has a visual while casting.

Hackclaw’s War-Band



Predatory Instincts’ Haste bonus has been reduced to 5% (was 10%).

Haste bonus has been reduced to 5% (was 10%). Mark for Butchery ’s damage frequency has been increased to 1 seconds (was 0.5 seconds).

’s damage frequency has been increased to 1 seconds (was 0.5 seconds). Gash Frenzy ’s damage reduced by 21%.

’s damage reduced by 21%. Gash Frenzy’s duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 45 seconds).

Spellbound Scepter Arcane Rain has been removed.

has been removed. Spectral Invoker Arcane Missiles’s damage has been reduced by 50%.

Crawth



Firestorm ’s frequency has been reduced.

’s frequency has been reduced. Savage Peck ’s initial and periodic damage has been reduced.

Unleash Energy added as the new Mythic mechanic.

Each Burning Chain can only be used once.

can only be used once. Burning Chain now stuns all enemies in it and increases their damage taken by 50% for 5 seconds.

Chargath



Fiery Focus ’s pulsing damage near the Chargath has been removed.

’s pulsing damage near the Chargath has been removed. Fiery Focus ’s now channels damage on current target.

’s now channels damage on current target. Grounding Chain now persists on defeated player.

now persists on defeated player. Grounding Chain now does a small knockback to the player when applied.

Curse of the Dragon Hoard now stacks.

now stacks. Curse of the Dragon Hoard duration reduced from to 30 seconds (was 5 minutes).

duration reduced from to 30 seconds (was 5 minutes). Azure Stone of Might has been removed.

Nokhud Longbow



Multi-Shot has been removed.

has been removed. Rain of Arrows will now be cast less frequently.

Balakar Khan



Frequency of Stormwinds during intermission has been reduced to every 10 seconds (was every 6 seconds).

Primal Terrasentry Stone Missiles has been removed.

Kyrakka



Infernocore’s duration has been increased to 4 seconds (was 3 seconds).

Infernocore’s duration has been increased to 4 seconds (was 3 seconds). Infernocore’s periodic damage has been reduced by 25%.

The Lost Dwarves



Fiery Surges’ s damage has been reduced by 50%.

Dawn of the Infinite: Hard Mode is available for testing with updated tuning and rewards.Hard mode does not have a timer and rewards a Hero track item. Hard mode is intended to be more challenging than a standard Mythic difficulty dungeon.