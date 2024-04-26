A Trip Down Dragonflight Memory Lane With Scalecommander Emberthal's New Quest

Soo... instead of acting in a more diplomatic way, by choosing a visage and ONLY using it when needed (cuz, you know, the visage is not needed to be used 100% or it's a perma on you that you can't revert back to what you were)... she decides she's better than everybody else and she wants to be HERSELF IN ALL THE GLORY AND YAS QUEEN YAAASSS?Modern writing 101 :| we still have a long ways to go before getting back to awesomeness levels of writing in Warcraft 3 and WC3 The Undead Campaign where Arthas became the Lich King, sadly.I do wonder, let's say, you're a person (obviously) that likes to chill in pijamas wherever you can, you go to the nearest store also in pijamas, because, why bother getting dressed? It's a freaking 7/11 store or whatever its called in America... more power to you, when I was in University (Europe though) I also went dressed as whatever to my neighbourhood store......BUT when you're going to class? Or to an interview? Or your job? Or a meeting with your boss?If you say pijamas... well... have some bad news for you... no wonder the boss ain''t paying you better... IF you have a boss at all :|
Also this: "I have heard that visage is supposed to be ones own expression of self. How does one discover what that is?" is another retcon / rewriting of historyDragons back in the Golden Age: "We need another form to commune with the other (lesser) races of Azeroth, as to NOT make them fear us when they first see us! THUS we will take the shape and form of these races, to be intermediaries between us and their people!" Dragons now in the (new) "Golden Age": "I AM AS GOOD AS ANYBODY ELSE! EEVERYBODY NEEDS TO ACCEPT ME FOR WHOM I AM NO MATTER WHAT IF YOU FEAR ME WHEN YOU SEE ME THEN YOU ARE A RACIST!"THIS is also why we've seen dragons (before Blizzard had to expand the game to put in more races) have only the visage of races that were on Azeroth and they communed with a lot of times. We don't see a mangled visage between an Orc and a Human, or a Tauren and a Blood Elf or other crazy stuff like that. We did NOT see that, because the dragons took a form that closely resembled the race they wanted to interact with. Not because that's what they FELT like, but because they HAD to do it as to not frighten the other races.Aka, it was practical, logical, not sentimental or feewings:| but again, leave it to modern writing to crush anything from the past :( Why can't they just build UPON what was already made, instead of having to reinvent stuff and think it's better? Because they can't.
Drakonid > Drac'thyr would be so much simpler but you chose to implement a race that can't mog can't be more than 1 class and that it barely resembles to anything near a dragon.It's good to experiment with stuff but i feel like the whole Drac'thyr project is a huge L overall
NICE! I wanted to know the whole expansion what Visage Form Emberthal gonna use. She is a really nice good awesome cool character, that is really interesting, and I love her, shes so cool and emotional, I was invested since we first saw her in the trailers. I really hope they gonna use this interesting character in the future. And not just for Dragonflight, because its about Dragons, and shes kinda a Dragon, made by a Dragon, in a Story about Dragons, with a lot of Dragons. I think she really could bring much stuff into the other expansions that are not about Dragons. In the War Within she could search for more Legacy of Neltharion, that was shockingly evil, who would have guesses that Neltharion was evil? Insane Twist. Maybe she gonna talk to some Nerubians and show them the Power of Love and Friendship. So they also can see that the Void is evil, just like Deathwing Neltharion ! Or maybe we can revive Sarkaresh somehow, so they can have a nice talk, and he also can see that Neltharion Deathwing was really evil. That scene at the end of Aberrus was really sad. I cried. + Her design and all Dracthyr Design is just awesome, look how cool and thin and lanky and small and nice they are. Just good designed Characters in every way. I hope they gonna create more playable races like these in the future. Dragonflight was the best expansion they ever made.
Good choice, she finally understood how lame visages are for dracthyr. They dont have any practical use like "became smaller" for dragons.
I really like how the dracthyr are written. Unlike Demon Hunters and Death Knights, who are extended version of one characters and almost loose all meaning once that story-arc is over, Dracthyr are from beginning to end themselves. They are not Neltharion's (or any other famous dragon's) children and modeled after them but are continously encouraged to think for ourselves how we want our dragon to be like.
They must have Chris Metzen on another project or something, this is disappointing to say the least. The continuous disregard for the lore in place shows that they don't care about what attracted the older core audience to the game. They want to make it PG as possible and for what? To attract new generation of children into the game? The people who this type of story telling would attract would not waste their time on a game that did not respect them, and story telling like this continues to push people like myself away. And its not just the story telling, the class and game play direction, the clear disrespect for our time. I keep holding out but I keep disappointing myself. Warcraft was heavily inspired and taken the grim dark warhammer fantasy universe and now i can clearly see where they are getting the whole disney jokes from.Its cool that emberthal wants to be herself and prefers to be in her normal form more times than not but as others pointed out here, the visage is for diplomacy and adjusting for other races who wouldn't be able to normally interact with her outside of the visage form. Anyways its exhausting where this narrative is forced down a players throat of having to accept everything for what it is or you're somehow the bad guy like we're stupid or something instead of adding a realistic and complex narrative that will keep people engaged. There's a reason why so many people in the game don't care about the lore anymore.
ppl getting mad that a character doesn't give a !@#$ what others think even in matters of diplomacy is laughably stupid. Visage Forms aren't necessary for a race of already Humanoid Dragons that can already intermingle with the mortal races with no issues. Horde and Alliance leaders and regular citizens are capable or dealing with literal aliens, elves, cyborgs, werewolves, Goblins, Trolls, Cow, Fox, and Panda people with ZERO issues. the only issues we've seen in terms of comfort between races in recent years is humans with the forsaken because they're literally their undead relatives, and they've even managed to move past that... yet when the Humanoid dragon that can already do all of these things without terrifying ppl chooses not to take a visage form because she doesn't like the idea of misleading others when she's the representative of an entire ppl, it becomes an issue. Visage Forms make sense for Alex, Chromie, Noz, and the others because their true forms are Extremely large, destructive and Intimidating. A humanoid Dragon is no more intimidating that the humanoid dog, panda, or hell even the elf with void tentacles coming out of their head.
I mean its cute and all, and im glad she accepted herself for who she is. But I thought the Visage form was a HUGE deal for dragon kind? I was honestly, expecting her to become a High mountian Tauren because of her time with Ebyssian And was actually hoping for that. Again I am happy she learned to accept herself for who she is, but at the same time kinda feel disappointed, that her time with Ebyssian didnt really lead to anything.