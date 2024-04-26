A Trip Down Dragonflight Memory Lane With Scalecommander Emberthal's New Quest

Emberthal's Visage Day

I remember it like it was yesterday!

I was so nervous. I had no idea what kind of visage form I was going to choose. I talked to dragons from all over Azeroth! That was helpful. but none of them spoke true to me.

I realized that it was about how you see yourself. I don't see myself as a great warrior, or hero. or conqueror.

I see myself as someone who wants to help build a brighter future for all of Azeroth!

This just suits me.

Scalecommander Viridia says: Really? You haven't picked a visage form yet? Do you still not feel ready?

Scalecommander Emberthal says: This is me. It has always been me. Why do I need another?

Scalecommander Cindrethresh says: I think you may be overthinking this, Emberthal,

I have heard that visage is supposed to be ones own expression of self.

How does one discover what that is?

People of Valdrakken

Claretta: Dracthyr-Presenting Dracthyr

I know my companion does not agree, but I find my visage form inconvenient.

Scales, teeth, wings, and tail. I feel so exposed without them. I am a dracthyr.

When I am in visage, I cannot reach anything!

My truest self is who I am. Who I always present.

There are advantages to a visage, but none could capture my elegance or ferocity.



Taellyn: Visage-Presenting Dracthyr

How did I find myself? Truly. my visage feels like my realest self. Odd isn't it?

When I first claimed my visage form, I knew immediately.

I'm just able to be me. Not a solider, not a dracthyr. Just Taellyn.

And this hairstyle thing? It's to die for!

You can change it up whenever you want, daily even!



Stalvin Dawnburst: Demon Hunter

I am who I always was.

My duty in life has remained the same--to protect those I hold dear to me.

As a means to this end, I embraced the fel. I sacrificed my eyes. My soul. I let demonic energies warp my very being, but Stalvin is still here.

My family was not so understanding. They cannot see past the changes. In their eyes, their son passed long ago.

They need not mourn. Can they not see I did this for them?



Doria Ravenblight

I barely remember who I was in life. She seems like a different person, now.

This form is who I am now. I do not use the same name that I used while living. I have changed too much.

I used to resent it. To be truthful, I still do. I long for my beating heart. I pine for the warmth of my blood. I hated myself. Or at least that's what I thought. I did not hate myself. I resented my inability to choose. That right was stolen from me. I still dream of who I could have been.

However. I realize that holding on to what I could have been would only continue to stifle who I am. It would not be my life, but that of a stranger.



Varden Claridge: Human Worgen

I used to think I was only my human form. How could I be myself as some hairy mongrel?

I refused to call myself a worgen. I told myself it was nothing but a curse I never chose!

But I dreamed of hunting. I could smell the freshness of the forest breeze. I could no longer deny who I became. It was time for me to embrace it.

I am Varden Claridge. I am a worgen. I did not choose this, but I do accept it.



Netheril Swiftstream: Night Elf Worgen

The definition of self is forever changing. If you asked me who I was before this curse, I would have said a fierce protector of my people. I would have gone to any lengths to ensure they were safe--and I went too far. Yet after hundreds of years of mindless animal instinct, the me that you see now is not the one that once existed.

The years I have lost...

I have found myself through the lens of humility. A druid that no longer seeks to fight, but to teach. To teach future generations the danger of arrogance.

Who am I now? A worgen, and a teacher.



Leariah Nightspear: Void Elf



It is a constant battle to find myself, everyday.

Many new ren'dorei are concerned about losing themselves when they first embrace the void. And indeed, it can be a difficult task to decipher your own thoughts from the shadows.

I can no more separate myself from the void than a fish from water. but I no longer fear it.

Yes, it has changed me. but when I look back on former self, I see that the void was always present.

I have changed very little.



Pella Keenbluff: Mother

I view myself through the lens of my family.

Xannda and I found Mova when she was an infant. Abandoned and helpless, we were her only hope.

Looking back, before Mova, I had so many worries. So many meaningless and unimportant things that filled my days with stress.

In motherhood, I have found serenity. Mova dwarfed all those worries, eclipsed all the stress. She taught me what is truly important to me.

My truest self is my family.



We Can Also Speak to Palla's Family: Xannda Keenbluff

Mova keeps our hands full most days.

She is the light of our lives, though sometimes I do wish our family shed a little less.

It is an enormous task keeping our home clean and free of fur-bunnies.

And Mova

Pella says I'm not 'opposed to talk to strangers!



Orgon Warpchain: Orc Scholar-Warrior



I am a warrior and a scholar.

These two identities need not be mutually exclusive. I enjoy dusty tomes just as much as bloodied skulls.

I used to hide this from my comrades! I feared they would not understand.

This was not the case, however. My clan laughed at my hesitation, saying they knew all along about my secret reading hobby.

Now I need not limit myself to Orgon the Warrior any longer.

I am more than that.



Identity is something you choose

Netheril was able to choose his identity as a worgen, whereas others were not?

To go to such lengths as he, Netheril must have been very certain of his identity.

So certain in fact, that he risked not only his, but others' lives for it.

The feral form of the pack form before the Druids of the Scythe were able to procure the Scythe of Elune was incredibly dangerous. They lost themselves and became as animals.

I am happy that he has finally achieved his goal, and that he no longer has to fear his own power.

I do not feel kinship with his plight.Such bravery, to undergo such brutal initiation with the knowledge of its outcome.

You speak of him as a protector of others. I am able to relate.

However, I do not need to seek out demonic deals in order to protect those I care about.

In fact, a visage form would make me less able to defend myself and others.

Perhaps Stalvin has a point.An elf. freely embracing the power of the void? Strange times have come to Azeroth, indeed.

I admire the certainty with which she defends her decision. Such a choice never comes without a price.

She has found a community of others like her, albeit at the spurn of her family.

I do not believe my choice will come with such grave consequences.

Identity is the sum of one's experiences.

Varden did not get to choose his fate.

He has made the most out of an unfortunate situation. I do not believe I could display such restraint when speaking to the parties responsible.

He has made peace with this part of himself that has troubled him over so many years. A part of him he had no choice in.

To live with such self-hatred must not be easy.

I do not feel that way about myself.

Varden has little to offer me in the way of advice.

To lose one's entire being, only to have it raised in service of one as cruel as the Lich King. I could not wish such a fate on anyone.

Doria shows resilience. She has triumphed and made a new life for herself.

She had no memories of who she was before.

How can she be so sure she knows who she is now?

Identity is who you surround yourself with.

Pah, Motherhood.

It is a path walked by many, but not one I seek out for myself.

Palla may have think she has found a way to lessen her worries. but I disagree.

It would seem adding another to care for would add more stress, not less.

Some may find solace in the identity of motherhood, that is true.

However, I am trying to uncover my true self. I am not trying to find a new niche to fill.

I am quite happy with how things are.

Identity is defined by your preferences.

Those two hatchlings in the corner? What could they possibly have to teach me about visage forms?

Though, it is a different way of approaching the problem. Practicality.

I agree with Claretta. I see no need of a visage form if it will leave me defenseless.

Perhaps they did have something to teach me after all.His clan is so close-minded that they would have ridiculed him for the pursuit of knowledge?

Perhaps he may base his identity off of something so minute. but I cannot.

None of my interests are particularly divisive or unusual.

If I lack that, do I lack the qualities necessary for a visage form in the first place?





Chromie came to me looking for guidance about her visage form, not unlike Emberthal is doing now.

It was the first time I had met Chromie, and she was a far cry from the confident. snappy gnome you're familiar with.

She agonized over her decision. asking many different dragons why they had chosen the visage they had.

I told her the truth. I prefer to spend my time around mortals, and this form allows us to be peers. Equals.

We were all so very excited when it came time for the ceremony.

I must admit. it was not what anyone I was expecting, but it is uniquely Chromie. I think it suits her perfectly.

People of the Dragon Isles

Ecologists Iskha and Tharu from A Quack for Help

That's quite the question!

<lskha pauses to think for a moment>

Well, before I met Tharu. I was even slower to act than I am now. I've always preferred to wait and see. and take a measured approach.

That hasn't changed, but Tharu has helped me come out of my hesitant shell, so to speak.

He respects who I am, but also complements it.

I'm half of both of our whole.



I've always been sure of myself.

Ask Iskha, and he'd describe me as rash, bold, and impulsive. He's not wrong!

<Tharu laughs>

But, I think being with Iskha has balanced me out. We're more opposite than two dragonspawn can be, and yet I feel more complete with him by my side.

Our differences highlight what makes us unique.



Hunter Narman & Windsage Dawa from Centaurs in Love

My clan's tradition dictates that I was to marry a master hunter, worthy of being at my side.

From the moment I met Dawa, I knew that could not be the case.

Tradition is important, yes. Being part of Clan Shikaar is a big part of who I am, but it is not all of it.

I instead chose to follow my heart, and I am fortunate that Saran Khan saw that I was true.



A large part of who I am stems from love for Narman.

Oh yes, there was much grumbling and stamping of hooves on behalf of Elder Odgerel.

It is true, we skipped many ceremonies and traditions. But, our love was true, and we knew it was time.

I am grateful that our clans agree.



Scout Santuun from The Lonely Scout



Hello, <name>.

Dryads and centaurs might look like they're similar. but we're very different. But who says opposites don't attract!

Many of my clan consider any time spent with a dryad is wasted, better spent elsewhere. They say that there's no way a dryad can focus for long enough on anything that's not in the gardens.

Maybe that's the case, but I'm still drawn to them. It's just my nature. I suppose.

Many thanks for helping me out.



Waywatcher Alvi from Drawing Conclusions



At some level, I have always known my path was to be an artist.

I simply did not fit into the mold of Waywatcher.

I am much happier now that I have accepted it, instead of trying to force myself to be something I am not.

It is a strange sort of peace, to finally stop fighting it.

To accept that sometimes, you must defy others' expectations of you.



Gnoll Mon-Ark from Creektooth Den

Me not like other gnolls. Me first gnoll Mon-Ark!

Other gnolls not make friends.

Me like having friend.

No want change.



Zuttiki from Tyrhold Reservoir



Serving Mara has always been my most honored duty.

Though I was built to serve this role, I have never found it to be uncomfortable or ill-fitting.

I take pride in my service. All of Lady Mara's refti do.

There is great comfort in knowing with certainty what one's purpose is. is there not?

That is who I am.

Emberthal's Visage Day

Scalecommander Emberthal says: Everyone! After hearing these stories, I've finally made my decision.

Chromie says: How exciting!

Scalecommander Cindrethresh says: Finally! I can't wait to see it!

Scalecommander Emberthal says: I have decided to not choose a visage at all.

Scalecommander Cindrethresh says: Huh?

Scalecommander Emberthal says: I do not need one.

Scalecommander Emberthal says: <Name>, the stories you brought me weren't about finding yourself. They were about accepting yourself.

Scalecommander Emberthal says: This is who I am, and it is enough.

Scalecommander Viridia says: Oh Emberthal, I am relieved to hear it.

Scalecommander Cindrethresh says: Does this mean the celebration is off the table?

Chromie says: Not if I have anything to do about it!