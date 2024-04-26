New Speed Enchants in The War Within - Mount and Character Speed

Nothing to write about eh?
this is how u kno they dnt play there own game, all the agi classes r alrdy fast they dnt want ur ^&*!ty chest chant, those plate ppl tho.....
What's new ? We already have them in dragonflight
Thisll be great for my speedy hunter!
INFINITE SPEED
I hate the RNG behind getting tertiary stats. I have wanted a speed set for so long, yet my "set" consists of two pieces. Removing reforging was a huge mistake. These new enchants make me happy though. It alleviates the lack of drops for me, just by a little.
Love that they are adding an extra speed enchant. Love articles like these.Hopefully one day they make BFA raids soloable, really want to get some transmog from there.
I've always preferred speed over coke.
As a druid main with a wall rounded speed set already, I love these. However, I do wish they changed the agility chest enchant to say "primary stat" instead of just for agility specs. Intellect and strength specs need some more speed love lol.
Increase mounted speed by 0%? Gee, I'm so excited.
IIRC they got rid of stacking mount speed back in cata, along with adding a source of 10% mount speed in the guild level system. Unless this boot enchant does stack, it's only useful for people who aren't exalted with their guild.
Perfect for my speed druids during mog farming in old dungeons and raids
Thats like copy/paste of dragonflight enchants.
the mount speed one says 0% tho?