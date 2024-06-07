Track Exclusive World Drop Weapon Transmogs with Trove Tally

I'm using the addon, I like it but have 1 issue with it. I wish it had a back button so I could select a different setting without having to do a /reload.
I like that we can collect them, but they really need to add Arsenals of them, this makes you have to play so many alts to get everything.
In a mode that is all about easy to obtain transmogs and, everything on a vendor learnable by all characters, that they still choose to put hundreds of unique weapon recolors in a limited time event gated not only by RNG, but personal spec-specific loot is infuriating. It's like the left hand and the right hand are not taking to each other. "Account wide everything" except weapons.
How is this any different from AllTheThings, but worse/limited?
But why? There's already All The Things that covers everything and then also way more than this addon does.
Those mentioning the All The Things add on... Yes, everything is on the addon, but the addon itself is massive, and some people just want something small, to track remix mogs. Of all the addons I have, ATT is bigger than all of my other addons combined. This one doesn't look like it would bog down your PC nearly as much.
how will knowing which ones I don't have help them come out of the loot boxes ?