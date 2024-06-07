Wago App V2.0 - Now Supporting Retail, Cataclysm, and ElvUI

Expanded Support: We've got you covered, whether you're a die-hard ElvUI or Tukui user. Both are now officially supported!

Stunning Redesign: Feast your eyes on a sleek and intuitive design that makes navigating the app a breeze.

Curated Home Screen: Discover addons and WeakAuras with ease. Browse through dedicated sections right on the home screen.

Search Like a Pro: Our improved search function lets you find what you're looking for in a flash.

Time Travel for WoW: Dive into the world of Cataclysm Classic with our newly added support.

Multi-Version Ready: We've got your back for addons that utilize the new multi-version feature.

Performance Boost: Say goodbye to sluggish startup times! We've streamlined the app's core workings, making launch significantly faster after the initial startup.

Ad-Free Experience (for Patrons): Wago Patrons at the $3 tier and above can now enjoy an ad-free experience within the app (with an API key set). This also unlocks the ability to completely hide the sidebar f or a cleaner look. You can find this setting under the "WeakAuras" settings page.

Enhanced Accessibility: Manage the app with ease thanks to the new tray icon (menu bar icon on macOS). A left-click toggles the app's visibility on Windows, while on macOS it mimics a right-click, opening a context menu. You can also minimize the app to the system tray/menu bar for a clutter-free desktop.

Fine-Tune Weak Aura Updates: Take control of update notifications for your custom WeakAuras! Head over to Settings -> WeakAuras to enable the "Ignore Updates" option. The App also respects the "ignore updates" f lag you can set within the WeakAuras settings in-game.

Addon Showcases: Addon detail pages now boast image galleries! Addon authors, don't miss this opportunity to showcase your creations with stunning visuals. Go upload some images to your projects!

We're thrilled to unveil the all-new Wago App v2! over the past few months, we've been hard at work, not only modernizing the app but also adding exciting new features to enhance your experience.Here's what's new:We're confident these improvements will take your Wago experience to the next level. Get your hands on the all-new Wago App v2 today and stay tuned for exciting new features and updates coming in the future!