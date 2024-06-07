Dracthyr Class Restrictions to be Removed in The War Within Interview Excerpt

So every class just retrieves double jump, gliding and the strong racials of the dracthyr? :/
They are going to have to do something about the racials then if so. 2 AoE instant stops is definitely "out of line" when compared to alternatives like War Stomp.
I'm glad this results in Dracthyr getting proper range and survivability.
Lmao we know they aint gettn Dk so glad we hav all this cool lore that ensures we never get to play new races GG bliz
Game is 20 Years old and so much stuff still won't happen like Shamans very limited in races, if they can make a stupid DK with every Race, then why can't Shamans and Druids? Yes, he explained the Druid stuff, but I don't buy it.....
So you either have a dracthyr m+ team with 10 extra aoe stops or you nerf the racials and evokers get #$%^ed. Sounds good
you guys thot nelf and dwarf were op in keys u aint seen nothing yet
good choice for hunter since all sets suck
How about we remove the 1 Evoker per realm restriction now, so we can play them in MoP: Remix