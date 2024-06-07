Dracthyr Class Restrictions to be Removed in The War Within Interview Excerpt

Expanding Class/Race Combinations

Game Director Ion Hazzikostas One thing we do want to make happen is dracthyr of a wider variety of classes. I think it makes sense as the events of Dragonflight come to an end, as the dracthyr emerge into Azeroth as a whole, that these ancient, battle-scarred warriors can learn how to wield an axe or learn how to cast a frostbolt, or other such things. That should be cool to have, and obviously they would focus more on playing visage form if they want to, so I think there's a cool aesthetic there to being able to just be a visage form drachtyr mage.



Beyond that, the last few classes we haven't really gone broad with, there are some thematic and narrative challenges with. There are some races, for example, it's very hard to imagine being druids. I don't know what a goblin druid or mechagnome druid would look like in Azeroth culturally, in terms of their traditional background and what the Druids of the Grove and Cenarion circle typically value and welcome in. I would never say never, but I don't think we have any immediate plans for further expansion like we've seen over the course of Dragonflight, beyond drachtyr.



A dracthyr tank early in War Within? Just go Prot Warrior, pick up a shield and go to town!

The War With When?