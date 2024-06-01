Many Unique Weapon Transmogs Only Available Through MoP Remix World Drops

QQ in 3... 2...
Gonna be a chase to gather all weapon types, but at least I'm still having fun.
I've done a lot of levelling in Remix and I'll warn folk - I've hardly got any of these appearances featured in the guide.
They should definitely add these to "world" vendor in the bronze markets.
This also includes the lost appearance of the Sea Green dragon staff from (N) Temple of the Jade Serpent, it drops from any boss in that dungeon alone on a caster class.
I really hope they add an arsenal for all these things. It seems very silly for the event that makes it easier to get a bunch of rare drops and some unobtainable drops introduces its own that are even shorter FOMO than most. I'm not entirely sure why Blizzard didn't make vendors for these things, but I really hope it's not just to pad out the trading post for years afterwards. The trading post shouldn't be a fallback measure to justify FOMO. They also need to fix some of the existing arsenals and ensembles in Remix, but honestly, these are the ones that bother me most. It'd also just be nice if these were available on a vendor for alts after completing the raids on a main or something so we could buy level 70 baseline gear on alts that level too fast.
Any news on the tusks of mannoroth tmog bug? I wonder what makes them take so long to fix it
Oh look unique cosmetics that can only be obtained via RNG in a FOMO event...
I've gotten a fair few without really noticing they were new to this event. I mainly play my druid so a lot of the staffs and one handers. Gonna have to grind a bit on my war or something for those shields, or i guess a pld or sham if they are caster only.
Glad to see a post about these! They were throwing me off. Looking forward to using the complete list!