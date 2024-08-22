Tips for Quick Leveling in The War Within

Kind of sucks that the mail campaign doesn't give enough EXP to level to max, that's was a nice thing about DF IMHO.
I was really hoping to just do the main campaign so my alts had more interesting options to level without me having to redo stuff... sigh.
JUST STOP! forget about leveling, enjoy the story, read the text, and explore the new zones! The story is the first chapter in a massive saga it's one of the Xpack features...
Don't whine about the main campaign not being enough. It's just structured differently. The main campaign is mostly outside of leveling. Leveling this time around is only there to introduce players to the new zones and the new conflicts. Most of the story happens at max level.It will most likely be the fastest leveling expansion in a long while especially for alts with the up to +25% xp bonus.
Also there was some stuff of the main campaign hidden so many you still get that full xp!
The 5% is neat though, I would of gone slightly higher haha. I know EQ2 was like 20%, but of course took a lot longer to level I guess.
Is the warband EXP bonus just for TWW leveling or will it apply to low level characters?
I am going to do ALL before I go to next zone so you dont need go back later! ;)
I believe you can start Azj-Kahet MSQ at 77, or at least I have watched a run through video posted yesterday where he did. Dinged 77, and headed straight to Azj to start The Final Front, and got the Hallowfall achievement like 15% into 77 (picked up Chasing the Light right after)
oooh damn me and my alt army didnt realize the experience bonus from multple max lvl toons capped at +25% (5% per toon) :(
"Unlocking Adventure Mode requires Level 80 in addition to storyline leveling. We recommend side quests for this, as there are many side quests in plenty of places in all The War Within zones."Just want to say that I finished the leveling storyline in Beta last week at 78 (close to 79) and I unlocked Adventure Mode. I leveled to 80 doing world quests that were close to other side quests.