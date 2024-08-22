This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Not Much Changed - What's New with Leatherworking in The War Within
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The War Within introduces interesting new mechanics to both Crafting and Gathering Professions. While players expect Profession updates each time a new expansion launches, The War Within is bringing an unusual number of changes that can alter how the flow of a Profession works, or make the Crafting or Gathering process more difficult than it has been in the past.
We're taking a look at what's new and different with each Profession - this time, with a look at
Leatherworking
! While we're only focused on one small part of this Profession for this deep dive, you can find extensive information in our The War Within Leatherworking Guide, as well as overall Profession information in our Profession Overview.
The War Within Leatherworking Guide Profession Overview in The War Within
What's New with Leatherworking?
Good news, Leatherworkers - out of all the Crafting Professions,
Khaz Algar Leatherworking
received the fewest tweaks in The War Within! Overall, the Leatherworking Profession should feel extremely similar to its iteration in Dragonflight - if you experienced it through the course of the last expansion, you've got a great idea of what you'll be getting into. There are no new mechanics, only a few adjusted Specialization nodes, and no surprises hidden in the recipe list this time around.
The biggest change that Leatherworkers should be aware of is that it will take a bit longer this time around to completely learn everything that Leatherworking Specializations have to offer. In Dragonflight, it took a total of 750 Knowledge Points to complete all Leatherworking Specializations; in The War Within, however, players are looking at a total of 800 Knowledge Points to completely cap the Profession.
This may seem like a minor change at first, but with players only earning roughly 15 Knowledge Points per week via the new Patron Work Orders, it adds up to an extra month to finish off the Profession - and for those who are playing catch-up, any increase in Knowledge Points can feel huge, even with catch-up mechanics in place.
There's much more information to learn about
Leatherworking
in The War Within, as well as all other Professions - take a look at our other news covering what's new for each Crafting and Gathering Profession:
What's New with Professions in The War Within
Tailoring
Blacksmithing
Mining
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Salv
on 2024-08-22T11:49:45-05:00
It's a good thing I hate changes!
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post