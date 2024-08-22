This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Not Many Changes - What's New with Skinning in The War Within
The War Within
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The War Within introduces interesting new mechanics to both Crafting and Gathering Professions. While players expect Profession updates each time a new expansion launches, The War Within is bringing an unusual number of changes that can alter how the flow of a Profession works, or make the Crafting or Gathering process more difficult than it has been in the past.
We're taking a look at what's new and different with each Profession - this time, with a look at
Skinning
! While we're only focused on one small part of this Profession for this deep dive, you can find extensive information in our The War Within Skinning Guide, as well as overall Profession information in our Profession Overview.
The War Within Skinning Guide Profession Overview in The War Within
What's New with Skinning?
Skinners will be very comfortable when they see
Khaz Algar Skinning
, because there really aren't that many changes on display. Skinning as a whole has always been a relatively simple Profession, and that holds true in The War Within as well. While Herbalism and Mining received a few tweaks, the core of Skinning is still the same - however, one key change in the Profession may have players looking at the previously unused Refining aspect in a new light.
Profession reagents received some distinct changes in The War Within, notably making it far more difficult to obtain Rank 3 Quality reagents. In Dragonflight, Skinners were able to regularly loot these max-quality materials, causing the market to crater down to a few silver per hide or scale on average. Now, however, players won't be natively Skinning these Rank 3's as often, if at all - and that means the demand will be much higher.
Due to the quantity natively entering the market, many players ignored the Refining mechanic entirely in Dragonflight since there was no need to create higher quality materials - you could just buy them for less than a gold each. Now, this Refining will take a much larger role in the Profession process, and players may want to take advantage of the Specializations specifically in the
Tanning
tree to enable better Refining techniques.
There's much more information to learn about
Skinning
in The War Within, as well as all other Professions - take a look at our other news covering what's new for each Crafting and Gathering Profession:
What's New with Professions in The War Within
Tailoring
Blacksmithing
Mining
