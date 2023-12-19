Timerunning Pandamonium Event Teased in Patch 10.2.7 - Could Mists of Pandaria Challenge Modes Return?

They didn't make a shift on T3, it was always buyable from BMAH, unlike CM sets
"modern Mythic+ dungeons we know and love today!" - that made me laugh. Most players run those for the weekly chest, hence why the non-stop problems with M+, toxicity, players trying to enforce the high end meta on lower keys, all the changes to bring 20s back to more like old 15s, etc.Anyway, "they've made some recent changes that has indicated a shift in this philosophy like Naxxramas & Tier 3 being craftable." is wrong since those were always available in BMAH and said content was removed for "WotLK reasons" and their looks updated as Tier 7 sets. Also, tier sets were never a time limited reward.The "shift" is more about returning removed content back into the game than returning time limited rewards.Sure, they may try to bring those again by bringing back the challenge mode concept and create new sets for every expansion, since they once said that they were thinking how to reintroduce those back without just handling them like a Twitch Prime reward, but... it has nothing to do with Naxx or any change of philosophy.
I think the challenge mode sets should remain unobtainable tbh. At least in the original coloring. For the average player in MoP(average being the KEYWORD here, guys), Gold wasn't a faceroll. Despite what some might claim that it was. People got a really hard time understanding the skill level of people and putting themselves in their shoes.It's fiiine if some stuff remains unobtainable when there was a lot of people actually doing that content back in MoP, players who still play today.Very different to T3 in which an extremely low % of people ever got that, even if you count TBC and Wrath.
Hopefully it's more about returning the missing quests and legendaries from MoP and NOT about Challenge Modes.
Please don't... Let some of us keep something special...
please not siege.. would much prefer throne of thunder
Are you guys gonna post a seperate article about each part of the roadmap?
The reason people want those is BECAUSE they are unobtainable. There is nearly zero prestige in this game. Please don't get rid of what's left of it.Let's ADD to it. Create New rewards, like they did with that Legion Tier 6 re-do.Let's create NEW rewards that later become unobtainable.
Nah... they'll bring back timeless isle
CM Paladin set in red (as it is partially displayed in the Pandaria hubs) would be incredibly sick.Please, make it happen.
As much as I hated the MoP CMs, I sure hope they do come back and actually reward the phoenixes. I'll never forgive the guild I was with for quitting when we were half done with them.
if CM set returns as it was (not a recolor or a visual upgrade) i think many ppl will be very unhappy or instaquit. the consolation prize/FOMO whiner society begging for former prestige rewards to come back is killing the rarity and prestige of items and they just cry gatekeeper when you try to explain it to them.
I hope not. As someone with a couple of sets I would definitely be pretty annoyed that I was lied to, but ultimately at the end of the day it's a game and I'd probably get over it. But for a lot of others I know with the sets, "slightly controversial" is a very light way to say "will unsub if they're ever brought back" given how strongly they appear to feel on the promise of them never returning. Can't really blame them either.
If you cross this line of handing out those mounts again then you better make sure we can get a way of obtaining every other mythic plus mount we missed