Patch 10.2.7 Coming in Late Spring - Troll and Draenei Heritage Armor

Oh MAN I've been wanting troll heritage armor for years now, hell yeah!
At long last, Draenei heritage! Can't wait!
Troll is whatever to me, there's already a ton of troll-themed armor, but I'm hyped for the Draenei one!
Wish they would say if Pandaren are getting heritage at all or if being neutral means they won't
Seems like Timerunning will be the Fated Raid for this tier...
Timewalking Pandamonium is pretty obviously MoP raid timewalking, no?
Timerunning Pandamonium could possible be the Amirdrassil version of turbulent timeways that was part of 10.1.7. Vault had one, Aberus had one at some point there will be one for Amirdrassil, it's not part of 10.2.5 then it would be part of 10.2.7.Also there needs to be a second attempt to do the achievement to earn the mount for doing 5 consecutive weeks of timewalking, the achievement isnt a feat of strength so if you missed it last time there needs to be a way to try again to earn it.
I can’t wait for the Draenei Heritage Armor. What is the skull on 10.2.6?
