Diablo 4 Holiday Gift From Sanctuary - Claim the Dragoon's Path Mount Armor Bundle
Diablo IV
20 minutes ago
PopularTopular
Blizzard has made the Dragoon's Path Mount Armor Bundle free until December 26th. Players can log in to Diablo 4 to claim these free cosmetics starting today!
The Dragoon's Path mount armor and two mount trophies are in the
Free Gifts
section of the Diablo 4 shop now! Players will have until December 26th at 10 AM PT to claim these free cosmetics.
