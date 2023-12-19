This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 40% Off Until 1/1/24, Diablo Collection Released - Blizzard Holiday Sale
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has announced their yearly Holiday Sale, and Diablo 4 is 40% off! Not only that, but the Diablo Collection has just been released - get Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, and Diablo 4 all in one bundle!
Diablo 4 in the Battle.net Shop
All versions of Diablo 4, including the Ultimate Edition, are 40% off until January 1st. This is quite a hefty discount for the holidays on the pricier versions of the game:
Standard Edition:
$69.99 USD
$41.99 USD
Digital Deluxe Edition:
$89.99 USD
$53.99 USD
Ultimate Edition:
$99.99 USD
$59.99 USD
Not only that, but Blizzard has now released the
Diablo Collection
: a collection of Diablo titles going back to Diablo 2: Resurrected. Stay a while and listen again this Holiday season with the bundle, priced at $59.99 USD, containing Diablo titles 2 through 4 (and the goodies that correspond with them).
Diablo 4 in the Battle.net Shop
