Tier 2 Rogue Set Appearance Updated on the 11.0.5 PTR

Thank @#$%. New Bloodfang back on the menu.
Where's the black smoke though.
Wished it was darker but its still a step in the right direction. Glad the design team is listening to community feedback
it just needs the black smoke effects and turn down the contrast and we are back in business.
lmao when they actully listen alot better for yall a win
yesss it's so good now
still looks horrible compared to the original one lol
Looks Good!
It still looks too bad. Everything below the shoulders is way too bright. Go look at the original, the red color also is a bit too bright and the eye effect really looks cheaply done if you look what they can do if you check other sets or with the new DK eyes... at this point why bother remaking a set, if you don't wanna go the classic look?