Updated Tier 2 Anniversary Set Models Datamined for All 13 Classes in Patch 11.0.5

hope the rogue set gets updated hood vfx to add the dark shade-ness from the OG set
Isn't there a yellowish recolor of the monk set? The green variant doesn't look nearly as cool as the yellow one
I cannot emphasize enough how good the Monk and DK sets are.
can the person who made the amirdrassil DH sets continue to work on our future sets pleaseThe rest of these (aside from evokers lol) look amazing, I love the wl/pala/rogue sets especially
What happened the the red/gold/black monk set? It looked way better imo.
What in heck? They put claws on the hunter boots. Ew.
i want the red/gold/black monk set haha
the evoker dragon form pieces are a meme
These are all amazing until you get to evoker. What a waste of a set when you can't even see it.
Oooh, and they have matching cloaks too, NOICE! Now we just need matching weapons. Come on Blizz, take it all the way!
The OG hunter set... and thats not a good thing... Is it an amazing remake? Yes. But holy hell what were they thinking back then. Luckily the new tier set for the nerubian raid looks great for a change!
rogue set looks worse than the original - also it has a cute little love heart in the belt lol
Why can't evokers wear armor like the draenei, tauren or other races? It makes no sense tbh.
Judgement was disapointing the fan made one is way better and he made that 1 year ago.
That is the sexiest thing I've ever seen.
They all look great, and if I have to level every class to 80, I will. The non-OG ones don’t have the same vibe as the others, but they’re great regardless. I actually like the green monk one more.