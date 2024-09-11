This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Cost Reduction Achievement for Tier 2 Sets on the Patch 11.0.5 20th Anniversary PTR
PTR
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
We've datamined a new achievement for WoW's 20th Anniversary Event that reduces the costs of updated Tier 2 sets after one is purchased!
NEW
Purchase an updated Tier 2 armor set during the WoW Anniversary celebration.
Reward: Lower the cost of additional Tier 2 armor ensembles.
With all 13 classes receiving
updated Tier 2 armor sets
during the upcoming 20th Anniversary Event, players will have a lot to collect - and thankfully, some of it is going to be cheaper than expected. This achievement indicates that after purchasing one Tier 2 armor set at full price, all additional Tier 2 ensembles will receive a discount.
While we don't know how steep this discount will be, there are tons of rewards coming to this celebration in patch 11.0.5, so every bit will help. With so much to collect, saving a bit here and there is always welcome!
