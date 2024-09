This Week in WoW - The War Within Season 1, Molten Front, and Season of Discovery Phase 5

The War Within Season 1 Now Live!

Face New World Bosses



(TWiW), catch up on the latestnews from the last week!

Enter Nerub-ar Palace in Azj-Kahet, undertake Mythic dungeons, face new World bosses, engage in player-vs-player competition, and more in the first season of The War Within.

PvP season begins

There are also seasonal rewards for your efforts in Delves, and you'll want to obtain them before the start of Season 2:

Nemesis: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 before the release of the next season of delves.
Reward: Zekvir's Raptorial Spine

Ascension Breaker: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 without any other players in your party before the release of the next season of delves.
Reward: "Ascension Breaker" Title

For a detailed look at what's in store for Season 1, read through our Season 1 overview. Good luck in the season ahead, champions!

Nerub-ar Palace Normal, Heroic, and Raid Finder Wing 1 Now Live!

Deep within the kingdom of Azj-Kahet lies Nerub-ar Palace, Queen Ansurek's seat of power. From this shadowed throne, Queen Ansurek has tightened her grip on her Sureki followers, leading them along a dark path to a new future. As her paranoia grows, the members of a conspiratorial Severed Threads launch their final gambit against Ansurek's rule.

Gather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj-Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to take the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal.

Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic, Mythic, Story Mode
Level 80
Item Level 567

Week of September 10 – Raid Finder Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements (Ulgrax the Devourer | The Bloodbound Horror | Sikran, Captain of the Sureki), Normal, Heroic
Week of September 17 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace (Rasha'nan | Nexus-Princess Ky'veza | Broodtwister Ovi'nax), Mythic, Story Mode
Week of September 24 – Raid Finder Wing 3: A Queen's Fall (The Silken Court | Queen Ansurek)

Learn more details about bosses, achievements, and rewards from our Raid overview.

Get Ready for the Molten Front and Season of Discovery Phase 5!

There's a bounty of adventure waiting for players in Cataclysm Classic and in Season of Discovery Phase 5. Players will be able to begin preparing to face Ragnaros in the Firelands when the Molten Front goes live early in Cataclysm Classic on September 17. Those taking part in Season of Discovery can venture into danger within Blackwing Lair and Zul'Gurub on September 26 at 1:00 pm PDT.

Cataclysm Classic: The Molten Front Arrives Early on September 17

Join the defenders of Hyjal as they work to create a foothold in the Firelands to quell the onslaught of Ragnaros' elementals.

Before patch 4.4.1 releases, stalwart adventurers will now have the opportunity to test their mettle at two daily quest areas located in the fertile hillsides of Mount Hyjal and the burning depths of the Firelands. Known as the Regrowth and Molten Front, these areas will offer daily solo content for level 85 players to enjoy — including over 60 new quests, four "unlockable" iLevel 365 gear vendors, and a world that evolves right before your eyes.

Season of Discovery Phase 5 Arrives September 26

Season of Discovery Phase 5 is almost here, and with it, players can venture into the Blackwing Lair and Zul'Gurub raid dungeons, collect Tier 2 armor sets, and more.

Blackwing Lair
Step into Blackwing Lair in a 20-40 player raid dungeon. Tuned as a 20-player encounter, players can bring additional friends to the adventure, with up to 40 players being allowed inside. Players will be able to earn Tier 2 sets from within this raid.

Zul'Gurub
Zul'Gurub invites 10-20 players into this raid dungeon. Rewards and difficulty are tuned for 10, with room for 20 to join in the hunt for treasures untold.

Even more awaits you in Season of Discovery Phase 5—learn more from our previously published article.

Pack it in with the Grizzly Hills Packmaster Mount

Pack it in then pack it back out leaving no repair or transmog behind.

You'll grin and bear it through any battle with the new Grizzly Hills Packmaster mount, now available on the Battle.net Shop and in-game shop.

This unbearably useful grizzly bear ground mount lets you repair and transmog everywhere you go, helping you keep your armor shiny as new and dressed your unbearably best for any adventure.

Going Solo in World of Warcraft: A Hero's Journey

With the release of The War Within there are more ways than ever to carve your own path through the challenges and tales of World of Warcraft— and you can choose to take them on as a solo player. Whether you jump into Follower Dungeons or take on bite-sized challenges in Delves, you can experience more of World of Warcraft your own way.

Whatever your reason for going solo, the opportunity for adventure is yours to take. New or returning to Azeroth, there's no better time to jump in and get started.