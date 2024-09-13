This Week in WoW - The War Within Season 1, Molten Front, and Season of Discovery Phase 5

This Week in WoW
(TWiW), catch up on the latest World of Warcraft®
news from the last week!
The War Within Season 1 Now Live!
Enter Nerub-ar Palace in Azj-Kahet, undertake Mythic dungeons, face new World bosses, engage in player-vs-player competition, and more in the first season of The War Within. Week of September 10
- Nerub-ar Palace Normal and Heroic difficulty, Raid Finder Wing 1
- Mythic 0 dungeons
- Heroic Seasonal Dungeons
- Face New World Bosses
Kordac, the Dormant Protector
- Aggregation of Horrors
- Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea
- Orta, the Broken Mountain
PvP season begins Week of September 17
Week of September 24
- Nerub-ar Palace Mythic Difficulty and Raid Finder Wing 2
- Mythic + dungeons
- Nerub-ar Palace raid Story Mode becomes available
There are also seasonal rewards for your efforts in Delves, and you'll want to obtain them before the start of Season 2: Hunting the Hunter
: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 before the release of the next season of delves.
Let Me Solo Him
- Reward: "Ascension Breaker" Title
: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier 5 without any other players in your party before the release of the next season of delves.
For a detailed look at what's in store for Season 1, read through our Season 1 overview
. Good luck in the season ahead, champions!
Nerub-ar Palace Normal, Heroic, and Raid Finder Wing 1 Now Live!
Deep within the kingdom of Azj-Kahet lies Nerub-ar Palace, Queen Ansurek's seat of power. From this shadowed throne, Queen Ansurek has tightened her grip on her Sureki followers, leading them along a dark path to a new future. As her paranoia grows, the members of a conspiratorial Severed Threads launch their final gambit against Ansurek's rule.
Gather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj-Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to take the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal.Raid Bosses:
8Difficulties:
Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic, Mythic, Story ModeLevel:
80Raid Finder Minimum Item Level:
567Raid Unlock Schedule:
- Week of September 10 – Raid Finder Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements (Ulgrax the Devourer | The Bloodbound Horror | Sikran, Captain of the Sureki), Normal, Heroic
- Week of September 17 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace (Rasha'nan | Nexus-Princess Ky'veza | Broodtwister Ovi'nax), Mythic, Story Mode
- Week of September 24 – Raid Finder Wing 3: A Queen's Fall (The Silken Court | Queen Ansurek)
Learn more details about bosses, achievements, and rewards from our Raid overview
.
Get Ready for the Molten Front and Season of Discovery Phase 5!
There’s a bounty of adventure waiting for players in Cataclysm Classic
and in Season of Discovery Phase 5. Players will be able to begin preparing to face Ragnaros in the Firelands when the Molten Front goes live early in Cataclysm Classic on September 17. Those taking part in Season of Discovery can venture into danger within Blackwing Lair and Zul’Gurub on September 26 at 1:00 pm PDT.
Cataclysm Classic: The Molten Front Arrives Early on September 17
Join the defenders of Hyjal as they work to create a foothold in the Firelands to quell the onslaught of Ragnaros’ elementals.
Before patch 4.4.1 releases, stalwart adventurers will now have the opportunity to test their mettle at two daily quest areas located in the fertile hillsides of Mount Hyjal and the burning depths of the Firelands. Known as the Regrowth and Molten Front, these areas will offer daily solo content for level 85 players to enjoy — including over 60 new quests, four "unlockable" iLevel 365 gear vendors, and a world that evolves right before your eyes.
Season of Discovery Phase 5 Arrives September 26
Season of Discovery Phase 5 is almost here, and with it, players can venture into the Blackwing Lair and Zul’Gurub raid dungeons, collect Tier 2 armor sets, and more.
Blackwing Lair In the dark recesses of the mountain's peak, Nefarian, the eldest son of Deathwing, conducts some of his most awful experimentation, controlling mighty beings like puppets and combining the eggs of different dragonflights with horrific results. Should he prove successful, even darker pursuits rest on the horizon.
Step into Blackwing Lair in a 20-40 player raid dungeon. Tuned as a 20-player encounter, players can bring additional friends to the adventure, with up to 40 players being allowed inside. Players will be able to earn Tier 2 sets from within this raid.
Zul’Gurub Deep within the jungles of Stranglethorn, an ancient troll city full of untold peril awaits. Do you have what it takes to delve into its mysteries? Assemble a band of hardy explorers and make your way to Zul’Gurub, a max-level, up to 20-player raid instance with many epic items to procure from its verdant tree-lined avenues and lost temples.
Zul’Gurub invites 10-20 players into this raid dungeon. Rewards and difficulty are tuned for 10, with room for 20 to join in the hunt for treasures untold.
Even more awaits you in Season of Discovery Phase 5—learn more from our previously published article
.
Now Available! Pack it in with the Grizzly Hills Packmaster Mount
Pack it in then pack it back out leaving no repair or transmog behind.
You’ll grin and bear it through any battle with the new Grizzly Hills Packmaster mount, now available on the Battle.net Shop
and in-game shop.
This unbearably useful grizzly bear ground mount lets you repair and transmog everywhere you go, helping you keep your armor shiny as new and dressed your unbearably best for any adventure.Purchase Now!
Going Solo in World of Warcraft: A Hero’s Journey
With the release of The War Within
there are more ways than ever to carve your own path through the challenges and tales of World of Warcraft
— and you can choose to take them on as a solo player. Whether you jump into Follower Dungeons or take on bite-sized challenges in Delves, you can experience more of World of Warcraft
your own way.
Whatever your reason for going solo, the opportunity for adventure is yours to take. New or returning to Azeroth, there’s no better time to jump in and get started
.
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site
for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.