Best Bountiful Delves Solo on Tier 8 (Sept 13th)

First
I had to stop duo queuing with my wife because it's so much easier for us to solo them on +8 difficulty. It's a shame because we had enjoyed doing this as a group activity together, but after getting hit for 3 mil dmg as a 603il rogue, we had to stop. Hoping they adjust the difficulty because the recent change makes playing with others nearly impossible.
Best Delves today: None.Skipping this trash until its playable again... getting 1 shotted with ilvl 602.... But ye, +20s last season...
u cant solo any of the delves, because u get 30million hits from casts that u cant kick (Fury Warrior with def stance+deff cd) its a %^&* show right now and i hope they fix it
That would imply i'm able to do a delve +8 with the new patch
Imagine making a post claiming group delves are simply harder while ignoring the blatant proof they're terribly bugged (literally have so much evidence on reddit and the forums, such as a tank being hit for 12.5 mil by a melee attack by a trash mob in a Level 6 Delve) and not drawing Blizzard's attention to it.Do better.
Why did this need a nerf? It wasn't too hard solo Tuesday so with 20 extra ilvl why does it need a nerf now.
There are abilities doing 7mil on t8 as prot pally this morning after the daily rest. I soloed them Tuesday. Not today!
WTF happend to delves blue hair dev balancing?
Raids been out two days, people in this thread are using raid ilvl as justification for an introductory end game activity. Most of the two best guilds in the world aren’t heroic raid ilvl, and that’s their job. Get your head out of your ass. F*cking Casual Clowns.
How to ruin another fun experience by Blizzard , lesson 101. More fun to come when people see how overtuned M+ are , gl to all tanks and healers ! :D
