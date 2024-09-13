The Deadly Zekvir Minibosses in Tier 8 Delves That You Should Skip

GREAT DESIGN!
Recommending a death skip in a mode with limited lives is wild
Delves are no longer worth the time and effort. Thanks Blizzard. Pride and Accomplishment.
I don't mind difficulty, but this is bull$%^&. Tala and Velo was impossible in 605 when the delve was designed for players around 600.
Blizzard: "So, we're having 11 tiers of Delves, because we want to make it so everybody can do them, 1 to 8 are relatively easy -> hard-ish, but not a chore, because we want for Solo players to get gear from them, THEN tier 9 - 11 are JUST for challenge mode, does are hard and won't give better gear."Also Blizzard: "So yeah, we like, made the Delves harder, especially Tier 8? Cuz we heard you were having fun, and we don't do much of that around here... okay, please don't unsubscribe, we love you, XOXO"...inb4 they gonna pull the ripcord again in 11.1 or 11.2 cuz people are leaving again :|
I literally just had my first run-ins about an hour before this article with Tala and Velo and I am furious about them. They're frickin' impossible solo, and after the first few tries I checked comments on wowhead, I saw stuff like a guardian druid mentioning getting slaughtered by them. They need some serious tweaks. Holy crap.If they're not guarding a quest objective, avoid them. If they are, leave and restart the delve. They may still spawn, but they'll probably be somewhere else.The other two sets are brutal, but they're doable. They're really not worth killing AT ALL (why don't they drop anything interesting?) but they're doable.Blizzard, if you're reading: The twins are not a fun challenge. They are frustrating and feel like beating them is a matter of luck, not skill, which is not fun. It's just cruel.
I love that this was already scheduled to have a 7 day lifespan and they put out balance changes like this before making it halfway through the week.
I just saw the Venombite duo in Earthcrawl Mines on T8. I tried to do a death skip, but they actually just dropped aggro when I got far enough away from them.
Love it when these things spawn right at the start of the Delve. Just really great design.
they aren't just difficult, they're overtuned. got hit for 8 million by grasping darkness. total team wipe.
Some of the scaling is clearly off after last night's hotfixes, but these sorts of things should be difficult. Delves are supposed to be an endgame system on par with stuff like Mythic+, so it should require thought and planning and not just be an AOE spam walk in the park like so many of the people whining are demanding.We're all undergeared for where these are (supposed to be) tuned, so it should be tough to clear them. I hope Blizz doesn't listen to the whiners and make Delves faceroll, though they do need to tweak the scaling a bit.
More tone deaf changes by Blizzard.
Are they gonna screw delves more?
El Oh ElSinkhole is a nightmare right now. Completed it solo after many deaths but my god tuning has gone out the window. Went from my favorite activity to my least favorite in less than 12 hours. Good job blizz! lmfao
yep , i just saw one today , and he just destroyed me 🥲