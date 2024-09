This Week in Wow - Race to World First, Mythic Raid, Mythic+, Story Mode, Overwatch Collab, and More.

The Race to World First in Nerub-ar Palace Has Begun!

Catch up on the latestnews with(TWiW)!The race to see who can navigate down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire—through a web of lies and deceit—to take down Queen Ansurek and her Sureki followers begins this week.The topguilds will race through the tangle of challenges that Nerub-ar Palace delivers, making their way to the nexus to face off against Queen Ansurek and her dark powers.Gather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj-Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to take the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal.Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic, Mythic, Story Mode80567Complete Delves or outdoor activities, defeat bosses in Nerub-ar Palace, and finish Heroic or Mythic Dungeons to unlock rewards in the Great Vault!Look for the Great Vault at the back of the Dornogal bank, where you can choose your weekly reward for Raids, Dungeons, and World objectives.Learn more details about bosses, achievements, and rewards from our Raid overview Celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft by uniting the realms of Azeroth and Future Earth in style with this epic crossover event! From September 17-30, witness the worlds collide as iconiccharacters are honored byheroes. Dive headfirst into the fray with the Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker, Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn Legendary skins, each crafted to capture the essence of both worlds.Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker embodies the cold precision in the dark arrows of the Banshee Queen herself, and Lich King Reinhardt wields the fearsome Frostmourne, ready to command the Scourge with his indomitable strength. Meanwhile, Thrall Zenyatta forges a new destiny for the Horde, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn fights for the good of Azeroth.Legendary skins, epic emotes, and more. Play September 17-30 and collect up to ten free rewards including charms, sprays, icons, and name cards, solidifying your own place among heroes! Want to fully immerse yourself in this crossover? Don’t miss out on the Mega Bundle, which includes all skins and cosmetics from this special collaboration.This is your chance to bring the power ofandtogether— for the Horde, the Alliance, and for Future Earth.You can also learn more about the upcomingSeason starting on September 24 on the official site Save up to 50% on World of Warcraft Skyriding mounts and up to 30% on the Cataclysm Classic Blazing Heroic Pack and Blazing Epic Upgrade during our sale through September 23, 2024.Save up to 50% on Skyriding mounts and ride the slipstreams of Ahn’kahet with style.Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.