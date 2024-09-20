This Week in WoW - Race to World First, Mythic Nerub-ar, Mythic+, Story Mode, Overwatch Collab, and More

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft
The Race to World First in Nerub-ar Palace Has Begun!
The race to see who can navigate down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire—through a web of lies and deceit—to take down Queen Ansurek and her Sureki followers begins this week.
The top World of Warcraft
guilds will race through the tangle of challenges that Nerub-ar Palace delivers, making their way to the nexus to face off against Queen Ansurek and her dark powers. Organizations Additional Coverage
Nerub-ar Palace Mythic, Story Mode, Raid Finder Wing 2 Now Live!
Gather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj-Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to take the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal.Raid Bosses:
8Difficulties:
Raid Finder, Normal, Heroic, Mythic, Story ModeLevel:
80Raid Finder Minimum Item Level:
567Raid Unlock Schedule:
Don't forget to visit the Great Vault weekly for your gear!
- Week of September 17 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace (Rasha'nan | Nexus-Princess Ky'veza | Broodtwister Ovi'nax), Mythic, Story Mode
- Week of September 24 – Raid Finder Wing 3: A Queen's Fall (The Silken Court | Queen Ansurek)
Complete Delves or outdoor activities, defeat bosses in Nerub-ar Palace, and finish Heroic or Mythic Dungeons to unlock rewards in the Great Vault!
Look for the Great Vault at the back of the Dornogal bank, where you can choose your weekly reward for Raids, Dungeons, and World objectives.
Learn more details about bosses, achievements, and rewards from our Raid overview
.
Get New World of Warcraft-Themed Goodies in Overwatch!
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft by uniting the realms of Azeroth and Future Earth in style with this epic crossover event! From September 17-30, witness the worlds collide as iconic World of Warcraft
characters are honored by Overwatch 2
heroes. Dive headfirst into the fray with the Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker, Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn Legendary skins, each crafted to capture the essence of both worlds.
- When: September 17-30, 2024
- What: Earn new Legendary World of Warcraft-themed skins, voice lines, emotes, and cosmetics for select Overwatch 2 characters.
Widowmaker: Serve the Horde with Widowmaker as Sylvanas Windrunner
- Reinhardt: Wield the legendary Frostmourne and conquer in the name of the Scourge with Reinhardt as the Lich King.
- Zenyatta: Choose a new destiny for the Horde with Zenyatta as Thrall.
- Torbjorn: Fight for the good of Azeroth with Torbjorn as Diamond Magni Bronzebeard.
- Play and Collect: Play and collect up to ten free rewards including charms, sprays, icons, and name cards.
Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker embodies the cold precision in the dark arrows of the Banshee Queen herself, and Lich King Reinhardt wields the fearsome Frostmourne, ready to command the Scourge with his indomitable strength. Meanwhile, Thrall Zenyatta forges a new destiny for the Horde, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn fights for the good of Azeroth.
Legendary skins, epic emotes, and more. Play September 17-30 and collect up to ten free rewards including charms, sprays, icons, and name cards, solidifying your own place among heroes! Want to fully immerse yourself in this crossover? Don’t miss out on the Mega Bundle, which includes all skins and cosmetics from this special collaboration.
This is your chance to bring the power of Overwatch 2
and World of Warcraft
together— for the Horde, the Alliance, and for Future Earth.
You can also learn more about the upcoming Overwatch 2
Season starting on September 24 on the official site
.
Save up to 50% with Great Deals!
Save up to 50% on World of Warcraft Skyriding mounts and up to 30% on the Cataclysm Classic Blazing Heroic Pack and Blazing Epic Upgrade during our sale through September 23, 2024.
Take to the Skies
Save up to 50% on Skyriding mounts and ride the slipstreams of Ahn’kahet with style.
