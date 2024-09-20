Brewfest Now Live - Direbrew's Trinkets, Mount Chances, New Cosmetic

Yeah, let me log in a 6 a.m. to get an exp buff. #$%^&s.
They should make that buff on every hour.
6:15 AM and PM is oddly specific. Any reason for that?
At what time does the buff happen for CEST? 6am and 6pm too?
New to 2024 they added 10 Barrel quests in Khaz Algar zones each rewarding 10 Brewfest Prize Token>> I made a map with locations here <<
They really need to let us mog brewfest cosmetics year round
So just 1 new cosmetic that does not glow or is exciting? wtf Blizzard... You are getting so Dull...
Dornogal has great flat plazas. It would have been nice to have had Brewfest added there and let us do ram-riding in a different spot than where we've done it for almost 20 years.
the article made it sound like the new cosmetics were actually interesting, but its just a recolor of trade post cape/shield.yawn.
New Cosmentic!