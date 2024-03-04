This Week in WoW (March 5, 2024) - No 10.2.6 or Season 4 News

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Join in the Season of Discovery with an increased experience buff and tune in this weekend to the MDI Global Finals.
Tune in for the Mythic Dungeon International Global Finals
Don’t miss out on the action as the grand finals reveal who of the remaining teams will rise to the top to claim victory. Tune in this weekend, March 8-10 beginning at 10:00 am PDT (19:00 CET) on Twitch.tv/Warcraft
News and Events This Week
March 5
- March 3
(Event) The Darkmoon Faire Returns (March 3 – March 9)
Meet Silas Darkmoon and his troupe, play games that test mind and nerve, and behold exotic sights from the four corners of Azeroth… and beyond!
March 8
- (Event) World Quest Bonus Event (March 5 – March 12)
While this event is active, completing World Quests awards bonus reputation with the appropriate faction.
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Comp Stomp (March 5 – March 12)
- (Event) Season of Discovery: Discoverer’s Delight 100% Experience Buff Live
Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.