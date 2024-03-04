This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Statue of Inarius On Sale - Blizzard Gear Store
Diablo
Posted
4 hr 50 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The High Heavens have brought a sale to Sanctuary - this time, for their fallen heavenly brother, Inarius. The Blizzard Gear Store statue of Inarius is on sale for 50% off, bringing it down from $1,100 to $550 USD.
Inarius Premium Statue at Blizzard Gear Store
One of the statues in the Premium line in the Blizzard Gear Store, the Inarius statue has some impressive stats:
22.5 x 8 x 26 in
19 lbs
80% Polyresin & 20% PVC
Hand-Painted
Sculpted By: Brian Fay and Laurent Pierlot
Painted By: Lewis Villamar
We have no indication of how long this sale will last for, so if you're looking to pick up this Diablo figure, now's the time!
We're part of the Blizzard Gear Store's affiliate program. A portion of sales generated by clicking the links above will go to support Wowhead.
