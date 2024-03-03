"Irontide or Bloodsail, Defias or Freebooter" - The Pirates of World of Warcraft

Why no Bilge Rats?I'm a proud furry and want to represent the BEST pirate group. Not one of these "normie" pirate groups. LONG LIVE CAP'N Eudora!
I hope this event isn't awful.
We need more than just another Azerothian Archives event for cosmetics. Season 3 is sorely missing events like Dreamsurges or Forbbiden Reach with increased gear rewards.The Emerald Dream doesn’t have any sort of gear vendor, and there aren’t even Veteran-level trinkets. It’s essentially worse than Raid Finder gear, contrasted with DF Seasons 1 and 2 and even SL Seasons 2 and 3, which went beyond Raid Finder.
Didn't they specifically say no pirates when everyone said the pirate flag meant P I R A T E S
i hope all this ''hiding'' is for at least something cool
Pirates? Pfft, I prefer the term "freelance boat inspector." Gotta make sure your ship isn't hauling too much stuff and can safely sail the seas, you know!
I don't think think it's fair to have a pirate patch because those who are under the age of 18 can't play because it's rated argh!Sorry
Damn, why did you put that in quotes? Thought the patch title had been announced...
Well, whatever it is, I'm sure Blizz won't disappoint, given their track record. Lovely game they've built and then proceeded to burn to the ground.