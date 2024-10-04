This Week in WoW - Eve’s Ghastly Rider, AWC Cup 2, and More!

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft
Sweep Across Azeroth Astride Eve’s Ghastly Rider in World of Warcraft
Get swept away as you ride astride Eve’s Ghastly Rider!
Through November 4, 2024, cackle with glee when you pick up the perfect tricky-treating Skyriding mount to haunt the skies of Azeroth!
This magical broom is sure to stir up a fright, so seize yours from the in-game shop before the winds of time blow this mount away. The Eve's Ghastly Rider mount is not available in World of Warcraft Classic
games.
Don't Miss AWC Cup 2 This Weekend
Celebrate the top Arena Gladiators as they compete for their share of $400,000 (USD). The eight best teams from each region are competing live on Twitch
and YouTube
, and the teams with the best results will move to the Regional Finals, where the top team in Europe and the top team in North America will be determined. Dates:
Broadcast Start Time:
- AWC Cup 1: September 27–29
- AWC Cup 2: October 4–6
- AWC Cup 3: October 11–13
- AWC Cup 4: October 18–20
- AWC Grand Finals: November 15–17
10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST Prize Pool:
$400,000 (USD) Format:
Best of 5, double-elimination / Best of 7 Grand Final Talent:
AWC Season 1 will feature our returning star talent Eiya, Venruki, Ziqo, Supatease, Lythi, and Dmachine, alongside a special guest who will be revealed ahead of the AWC Grand Finals in November!
Check out the previously published article
for more details.
Character Restoration Update
Players are now able to restore characters that have been deleted.
Please note that at this time, there is a 60-second delay between each undelete. You will need to refresh the character screen, change realms, or log into a character between each character restored.
On October 15, we will be re-instituting the 7-day cooldown period between character restorations.
