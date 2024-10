This Week in WoW - Eve’s Ghastly Rider, AWC Cup 2, and More!

Sweep Across Azeroth Astride Eve’s Ghastly Rider in World of Warcraft

Don't Miss AWC Cup 2 This Weekend

AWC Cup 1: September 27–29

AWC Cup 2: October 4–6

AWC Cup 3: October 11–13

AWC Cup 4: October 18–20

AWC Grand Finals: November 15–17

Character Restoration Update

Catch up on the latestnews with(TWiW)! Also, the Race to World First has been won—congratulations to Team Liquid on an amazing play in Nerub-ar Palace and their success at bringing down Queen Ansurek.Get swept away as you ride astride Eve’s Ghastly Rider!Through November 4, 2024, cackle with glee when you pick up the perfect tricky-treating Skyriding mount to haunt the skies of Azeroth!This magical broom is sure to stir up a fright, so seize yours from the in-game shop before the winds of time blow this mount away. The Eve's Ghastly Rider mount is not available ingames.Celebrate the top Arena Gladiators as they compete for their share of $400,000 (USD). The eight best teams from each region are competing live on Twitch and YouTube , and the teams with the best results will move to the Regional Finals, where the top team in Europe and the top team in North America will be determined.10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST$400,000 (USD)Best of 5, double-elimination / Best of 7 Grand FinalAWC Season 1 will feature our returning star talent Eiya, Venruki, Ziqo, Supatease, Lythi, and Dmachine, alongside a special guest who will be revealed ahead of the AWC Grand Finals in November!Check out the previously published article for more details.Players are now able to restore characters that have been deleted.Please note that at this time, there is a 60-second delay between each undelete. You will need to refresh the character screen, change realms, or log into a character between each character restored.On October 15, we will be re-instituting the 7-day cooldown period between character restorations.Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.