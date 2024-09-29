World First Mythic Queen Ansurek by Liquid in Nerub-ar Palace

grats
GG inbefore Echo haters say EU still has time. Kekw no.
time for the nerfs.
Big gratz!
What do they mean by final, is liquid disbanding after this tier or something?
I dont think EU Guilds can get good Players anymore. In the US u can be on Welfare and Jobless forever and in Europe thats not the case. Sad to see what happened to EU Guilds
Liquid were so much better than echo. No really competition this time. Grats
It was to be expected, they were so far ahead than the others. Their kill pull was flawlessly played. Congrats to them.I am still team europe, but credits should be given when deserved.
THD MVP
LETS GOOOOOOOOOO! LIQUID ON TOP. FWM.
Thank god its over so now devs can get back to balancing the game for the actual player base lawl
That warlock portal to get the lonely essence on the kill try—insane awareness.