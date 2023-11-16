Blizzard Black Friday Deals - Up to 67% Off Blizzard Games

Diablo 4 last month 25% off...this month 40% off! The game is a flop!
Remember when "black friday" was an actual friday?
Over 8 years after release, and Legacy of the Void is still $25 by itself in the campaign bundle.That is absolutely insane.You can get the entirety of Diablo 3, cheaper than just plain regular LoTV, with no special extras
So for 'WORLD of warcraft' is there no actual world of warcraft stuff, i.e. mounts/pets/services/etc; is it really just Warcraft 3: Reforged discount?
I enjoyed Diablo 4 through the story but the endgame is probably the most boring !@#$ i've ever played. zero motivation to continue.
very good discounts on wow services :)
I was hoping they were going to have a deal on a pet bundle again this year. I finally got into Pet Battles, and want to get them all. So disappointing.
LOL is the SHOP down for anyone else? I can't load it.
What about Warcraft Rumble?Stop donating Google Play Market. Give us something to buy with discounts in Blizzard Store!
Where's Black Friday "deal" for The War Within? 😮🤨¯\_(ツ)_/¯
WHats a star...crarft?