The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Plunderstorm - Good...? or Bad...?
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week they put Plunderstorm on trial, objectively weighing the pros and the cons of the game. Where do you fall - love it, hate it, or it's complicated?
World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.6 PLUNDERSTORM guide is now live, and the playerbase has never been more divided. Is it a betrayal to launch a battle royal mode for PVP players only? Should it have been kept a secret? Is it an unforgiveable use of fomo? Or is it actually really fun? Let's find out with the TRIAL of Plunderstorm!
Show Topics
The Scaredy-Cat's Guide to Plunderstorm - Reaching 40 Renown Even If You're Bad At PVP
Best Drop Locations for Plunderstorm - Avoid Right Side of Map
Plunderstorm Transmog Models - Datamined Armor and Eyepatch Recolors
Plunderstorm Ability Breakdown and Level Up Bonuses Compendium
T&E have a
website
, you can catch them on their
Twitch Channel
for weekday streams and
YouTube
for more videos. You can also follow them on
Twitter
or even join their
Patreon
!
