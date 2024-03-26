Into the Storm Updated Reward - Coralscale Salamanther Mount

MAKE THE STORMS HAVE AN ACTUAL ROTATION
the past 5 storms today were all in the Azure Span which happens to be the only place where I have all achievements....
Thank god its on the frontpage again. Very helpful for the achievement
Would be helpful if the storms were on a set rotation. Spawns seem random and heavily favor Azure Span making progress on this achievement quite difficult.
Out of 7 possible storm spawn locations, 3 are in the Azure Span.Not having a proper rotation between all 4 zones means that it's roughly a42% To spawn in Azure Span14% Chance to spawn in the Ohn'aran Plains14% Chance to spawn in Thaldraszus28% Chance to spawn in the Waking Shoreand ON TOP OF THAT it's a 1/4 chance that it's the storm you actually need.With them fixing the broken Forbidden Hoard spawns finally, I hope they fix this by the end of April AT LEAST
Would be a great achievement, very easy. IF ONLY WE DIDN'T HAVE AZURE SPAN ONCE AGAIN
I have the achievement completed but the mount is showing not collected to me in my mount journal (completed it back in June of last year)
I HAVE ACHIEV BUT MISSING MOUNT WTF?
not only is it still in Azure now but it's even the same element it looks more like a bug than a bad rotation
Alternatively, they could remove the Storm Chaser achievement from the Meta. They claim they are trying to respect our time, yet they expect us to stay up till 3 AM to catch that rare Thaldraszus or Ohn'aran Plains storm we still need? Sorry Blizz, don't think so...
cries in azure span
I got this achievement last March, and do not have this mount. My mount journal shows "not collected". The poster telling people to use the /cast Coralscale Salamanther command doesn't seem to understand that we literally do not have the mount and so we cannot mount it. The command does nothing.
I have the achievement but not the mount, will they fix it soon?