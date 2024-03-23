Plunderstorm Transmog Models - Datamined Armor and Eyepatch Recolors

the orange set goes haaaaaaaard hope we get that one soon
Why do so many good sets have to be attached to a pvp gamemode? I would 100% be down to grind if there was a pve option..
I want that Black/Purple set. A lot.
Surely they will give a set to the FOs for winning the game for being the last one alive.
This is cool and all but you know what would be cooler? Fixing small race hitboxes and putting rubber banding players all together in there own lobbies
This is one of the many reasons why I stopped playing the mode. I congratulate those who made the grueling 40 renown to get the mog, but for me, I knew that there will be recolors of the same mog and not for nothing, the Orange version of the Mog actually looks 100% better than the burgundy one. gotta add the patch with the helm since you cant wear both at the same time. I see this either being in the trader's post or IGS (In-Game Store). AS a matter of fact. there is already a Burgundy Transmog set that is pirate themed. The Plunderstorm is the second transmog with the same color. If you think im BS'ing look up the BFA Mythic dungeon loot pool and youll see that the items will make a similar complete theme and the good thing about it is: You dont have to fight others or grind renown to get them.
My friend, this seems irreversible, war within Would be war grindin..
I hope these are for future seasons of Plunderstorm if nothing else.