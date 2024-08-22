The War Within Launch Update Notes - Dragonflight Raids No Longer Awakened

Players who pre-purchase the Epic Edition
of The War Within
will also gain early access to The War Within
on August 22 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. The War Within
will go live globally on August 26 at 3:00 p.m. PDT.DUNGEONS AND RAIDS
ITEMS
- Dragonflight raids and World Bosses have returned to their previous difficulties and are no longer Awakened. Awakened Raid quests, rewards, achievements, and their Season 4 vendors in Valdrakken are no longer available.
RAID REWARDS
- UPGRADE SYSTEM
Myth track has been extended to 6 steps (was 4).
- Starting a month after Season 1 begins, the quest "The Finer Things" will task players with collecting Nerub-ar Finery within Nerub-ar Palace to smuggle out to their allies in exchange for additional power within the raid. These rewards are Warband-wide.
Developer's note: This quest and its power rewards are intended to help players overcome difficult raid challenges over time even as power from gear acquisition slows naturally. Players can expect a small amount of additional damage and healing done up to every two weeks if they collect all available Nerub-ar Finery (8 per week with a rising cap), up to a maximum of 18% after completing the quest eight times. Players who enter the raid late or fall behind will find that they are able to rapidly catch up within several weeks, with even faster initial catchup ensuring they can keep up with their fellow raiders.
Mythic raid end bosses with mount drops now reward 3 mounts when defeated during their initial season (was 2).
Mythic Fyrakk mount drop rate has significantly decreased (was 100%), and the amount of dropped mounts decreased to 1 (was 2).
Queen Ansurek and the Silken Court will drop additional upgrade crests from the next higher difficulty in addition to their existing crests. For example, Heroic Queen Ansurek will drop 15 Runed Harbinger Crests and 15 Gilded Harbinger Crests. PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER
- Sockets can be added to PvP equipment using the Vicious Jewelers Setting (was purchased with Great Vault Aspects' Token of Merit). The setting can be purchased for Honor and Vicious Bloodstones from Hotharn at the Contender's Gate in Dornogal, or rarely obtained directly from match victories and certain War Mode activites.
The Dragonflight
Great Vault has been sealed and no longer provides rewards for completing activities in Dragonflight
.PET BATTLES
PROFESSIONS
- New wild pets to discover in the wilds of Khaz Algar.
- COOKING
Chefs can now salvage the materials of enemies throughout Khaz Algar to create the perfect recipe for their needs.
Developer's note: The intention of salvaging enemy materials is to encourage passive progress toward Cooking in a way that allows players to do whatever content they wish. We want players to cook without understanding the entire ecosystem of a particular zone or what specific enemy drops a material in a specific area. A Secondary Profession should be direct, easy to start, and offer a reasonable level of complexity for highly engaged players.
Chefs can now combine their favorite meals into a 'Hearty' version that persists through death.
FISHING
- Developer's note: The Alchemical Flavor Pocket was a massive success with significant downsides. Its acquisition led to players feeling priced out of acquiring the embellishment via the auction house, and while it didn't count towards the Embellishment cap, it did require a piece of crafted equipment to slot into. In The War Within, we're bringing this quality-of-life feature into the Cooking ecosystem. Preparing ingredients found from enemies throughout Khaz Algar allows steady progress towards crafting and sharing these valuable meals amongst your Warband. Hearty Meals will be automatically available to Chefs upon reaching 25 Skill, and Hearty Feasts will be automatically available to dedicated Chefs upon reaching 100 Skill.
TAILORING
- Anglers will now discover journal entries detailing important fish they catch throughout Khaz Algar. These entries will give valuable information regarding each fish, such as the zones and pools where they can be found.
- Captain Oathmyt, outside of Mereldar, will give a quest for the Hallowfall Fishing Derby every Saturday. This event lasts 24 hours, and Anglers will have 1 hour to catch all the fish listed by the quest. Catching fish during this quest will award players with Mereldar Derby Marks that can be used to purchase a variety of cosmetics, recipes, and treasures from Captain Oathmyt.
Developer's note: The goal of the Hallowfall Derby is to provide a community event that is mostly an individual competition. Learning about each fish through the Fishing Journal, improving your Fishing Skill, and preparing for the event with baits and locations ahead of time will lead to the most success. Every minute counts!
DISCOVER THE LAND OF KHAZ ALGAR
- Cloth drops from humanoids, usable by Tailors, will only drop for characters with the Tailoring profession.
Uncover a land fraught with danger but ripe for exploration. Journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils. In the opening chapter of the Worldsoul Saga™, adventure down to the dark depths of the Nerubian empire, where Xal'atath is gathering malicious forces bent on bringing Azeroth asunder. ZONESMEET THE EARTHEN, A NEW PLAYABLE ALLIED RACE
A new playable race arrives in The War Within
—the Earthen. Unlock playable Alliance or Horde Earthen characters after completing their quests and the overall level-up campaign. Enlist this titan-forged race made of living stone by aiding them in their endeavors. TAKE YOUR CHARACTER TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH HERO TALENTS The War Within
expansion introduces Hero Talents to World of Warcraft classes. They are an evergreen form of character progression for each class specialization that introduces new powers and class fantasies. There are 11 nodes in a Hero Talent tree. The first of these unlocks with the system at level 71, and you earn 1 talent point per level from level 71 to 80, so you get every talent in the tree by level 80. UNCOVER THE SECRETS OF DELVES
Take your adventure to a new level with Delves. Explore bite-sized world instances, gain experience, and earn epic rewards–up to heroic raid level loot! You can explore alone or with up to four additional friends, along with an NPC companion—Brann Bronzebeard— who has his very own customizable talent tree. RIDE INTO BATTLE IN DEEPHAUL RAVINE BATTLEGROUND
Set your sights on your next PvP journey within Deephaul Ravine in the Ringing Deeps where you’ll work with your team to secure resources in the mine. Teams earn points by controlling one of the two active mine carts on the map or by capturing the Deephaul Crystal located in the middle of the map. The first team to earn 1500 points wins! CHALLENGE EIGHT NEW DUNGEONS
Discover the land of Khaz Algar off the western shores of Pandaria and face new dangers in Khaz Algar with four new level-up dungeons and four maximum-level dungeons packed with loot just waiting to be uncovered.LEVEL-UP DUNGEONSMAX LEVEL DUNGEONSENTER THE NERUB-AR PALACE RAID
Deep within the kingdom of Azj-Kahet lies Nerub-ar Palace, Queen Ansurek's seat of power. From this shadowed throne Queen Ansurek has tightened her grip on her Sureki followers, leading them along a dark path to a new future. As her paranoia grows, the members of the conspiratorial Severed Threads launch their final gambit against Ansurek's rule.THE WAR WITHIN SEASON 1 SCHEDULE The War Within
is upon us and with it, a new season will begin with new dungeons, new rewards, and new challenges.
- 8/22: The War Within Early Access begins, Normal Dungeons open
- 8/26: The War Within Goes Live Globally at 3:00 pm PDT with Heroic Dungeons and Dragonflight Season 4 PvE rewards are retired
- 9/10: The War Within Season 1 Begins with Normal and Heroic raid difficulty, Raid Finder Wing 1, Mythic 0 Dungeons, Heroic Seasonal dungeons, World Bosses, and PvP Season 1
- 9/17: Mythic raid and Mythic+ dungeons open, Raid Finder Wing 2 opens, raid Story Mode opens
- 9/24: Raid Finder Wing 3 opens
To view all content update notes, click here
.
For World of Warcraft customer support, please visit our Support Site
or our Customer Support discussion forum
. If you’ve found a bug, please let us know about it in our Bug Report Forum
.Back to Top