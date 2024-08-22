Spoilers: New Dalaran Intro In-Game Cinematics in the War Within - The Fate of Dalaran

I honestly hope that its not the end for Khadgar. It wouldn't be a fitting end. I just dont know he got disintegrated like Velen during WoD or got teleported away.
Goodbye Khadgar.
And thus no more Dalaran Market Nights on Argent Dawn.Just lucky my Vulpera Pirate made her coins the last time.But seriously..that was painfull :< poor Khadgar and all the Citizens who did NOT have plot armor
Goodbye Guardian?This means: Hello "Khad'garath, Devourer of Knowledge", a new raid boss!
Amazing cinematics! But i would have preferred to see Khadgar put more of a fight :c
SOOOOO they nuked dalaran destroyed atiesh and kidnap kadghar, what a day
It seems Khadgar (the Guardian and most powerful magi on Azeroth), can only summon a portal spell... mk. Why do they want us to believe our heroes are anything special when they create a villian out of no where that can flip a finger and wipe them out. Every expansion they make us out to be Gods and our legendary heroes are just ... weak. I just expected a little more fight. Maybe they didn't have the budget for it.
I agree, DaveXilant. For someone as powerful as he is, he didn't put up much of a fight. I wanted more of a battle, even if he was to lose it.
....Did she just use Dalaran's own magic to blow it up?And he really couldn't of put up a fight, She has a relic that eats all magic and empowers itself. It is his kryptonite.