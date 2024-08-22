War Within Early Access Hotfixes: August 22, 2024

Hotfixes

Death Knight



Frost



Fixed an issue causing Razorice to not persist on the target applied via Arctic Assault when the Death Knight is not talented into Glacial Advance.

Fixed an issue where the ghoul could fail to be resummoned upon dismounting.

Survival



Harpoon now pulls you to the edge of a target's hitbox (was the center).

Fixed an issue that could remove the Rogue from Stealth if Vanish duration expired while Subterfuge effect was active.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Dispatch from triggering in intended circumstances with Crackshot talented.

Assassination



Fixed an issue that prevented Deathmark's bleed damage from benefitting from Mastery: Potent Assassin

Ice and Fire now affects Primordial Wave damage.

Improved Flametongue Weapon now affects Primordial Wave damage.

Nature's Fury now affects Primordial Wave damage.

Warrior



Arms



Mortal Strikes from Unhinged will no longer strike additional targets while Sweeping Strikes is active.

Bloodthirsts from Unhinged will no longer strike additional targets nor consume stacks of Whirlwind while Whirlwind is active.

All dungeon enemy damage reduced by 7% in Mythic and Mythic+ difficulties.

All dungeon enemy health increased by 10% in Heroic difficulties.

The Tyrannical affix health increase on bosses reduced by 5%.

Reduced the health and damage of all Battle For Azeroth raid bosses by approximately 40%.

Reduced the health and damage of Shadowlands raid bosses by approximately 65%.

The maximum amount of Honor a player can accrue is lowered to 4000 for the duration of The War Within Early Access, and this amount will increase to 15000 with the end of Early Access.

Rogue



Shiv (Talent) damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 17%). Echoing Reprimand (Talent) damage now reduced by 20% in PvP combat (was 30%).

Assassination



Envenom damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 4%). Mutilate damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 4%).

Kingsbane (Talent) period damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 8%).

Kingsbane (Talent) initial damage now reduced by 20% in PvP combat (was 32%).

Dispatch damage no longer increased in PvP combat (was 20%).

Sinister Strike damage no longer increased in PvP combat (was 5%).

Mastery: Main Gauche damage no longer increased in PvP combat (was 5%).

Blade Rush (Talent) damage is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 5%).

Combat Stamina (Talent) now increases Stamina by 12% in PvP combat (was 15% / base 5%).

Ace Up Your Sleeve (Talent) effect no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 20%).

Crackshot (Talent) effect now reduced by 20% in PvP combat (was 33%).

Eviscerate damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 5%).

Shadowstrike damage no longer increased in PvP combat (was 8%).

Secret Technique (Talent) damage now reduced by 30% in PvP combat (was 40%).

Goremaw's Bite (Talent) damage no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 10%).

Flagellation (Talent) effect no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 20%).

Perforated Veins (Talent) effect no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 20%).

All Dragonflight profession first craft experience bonuses no longer apply to player-characters at or above level 70.

All Artisan's Acuity has been removed from the first-time crafters’ bonus of trainer-taught recipes in The War Within.

All Artisan's Acuity has been removed from gathering journal discovery bonuses.

An additional 150 Artisan's Acuity has been added to the one-time reagent bag players receive from the quest "Crafting to Order".

Players can once again earn progress towards the achievement Back to the Depths! after completing “Summons from the Depths”.

after completing “Summons from the Depths”. The Mechashark X-Steam has had high octane fuel added to it so you can complete "A Goblin in Shark's Clothing".

Developers’ notes: To make our raid buffs more equal across varied group compositions, we're reducing the effectiveness of Arcane Intellect and Chaos Brand from 5% to 3%. We feel this will help to improve the balance of caster heavy versus melee heavy groups when participating in non-raid content.

Demon Hunter



Chaos Brand reduced to 3% increased magic damage taken (was 5%).

Preservation



Fixed an issue where Rank 2 of Renewing Breath was not increasing the heal over time portion of Dream Breath.

Arcane Intellect reduced to 3% Intellect increase (was 5%).

Fixed an issue causing Concentrated Coolness (PvP Talent) to not function properly.

Fixed a bug preventing Holy Power spenders from stacking up Radiant Glory Crusader when cast with Divine Purpose.

Fixed an issue where Retribution Aura persisted on old characters.

Fixed a bug that prevented the application of the Nitro Boost belt enchant on some equipment.

Rated Battleground Blitz



Resolved an issue where the absorb from Shield of Protection was scaling too high.

Rogue



Crimson Tempest will no longer cause the Nightslayer 6-piece set bonus to grant two charges of Clearcasting.

The Warlock Molten Core tank set now uses the correct 30-second duration for Banish rank 2 (was incorrectly 20 seconds).

Warlocks who log out while Banished will no longer lose the effects of Metamorphosis or their Chronoboon Displacer.

Items obtained through Mark of Honor Hold and Mark of Thrallmar no longer have a vendor price.

