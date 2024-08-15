The War Within Introduction Questline (Story Spoilers)

I appreciate blizzard's apparent restraint in not making all of the corpses/enemies white males like they did during the undead heritage questilne and other dragonflight one-offs.Must have taken a LOT of willpower.
I hope they only did it so they can rebuild Dalaran bigger and better for player housing, otherwise this is just another pointlessly destroyed unique player hub that just takes away from the franchise. Other games can add stakes and hype to their next expansion by adding to the world, not by destroying its fantastical locales; meanwhile Warcraft went from having a giant magical tree Teldrassil with an entire zone and a capital city in its branches to a tiny settlement around a tree, went from a highly defensible sprawling underground city with multiple districts to some tents in the overland ruins of Lordaeron, and went from having a floating citadel of magic to not having a floating citadel. Crashing a floating city out of nowhere at the start of the expac has no bearing on us wanting to go to Kaz Algar to stop Xalatath from corrupting the world soul (which we already wanted to do before Dalaran). And now, failing to find Xalatath in time and Khadgar dying isn't even Alleria's motivation to void out, since she just arrived in the city as her new model before Xalatath is revealed, and there is very little stakes to raise when the planet itself is sending telepathig distress signals directly into people's heads. So the devs who talked about having random player cities be destroyed for the stakes are either incompetent or lying about doing it for that reason.