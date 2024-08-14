The Harbinger is Here - New War Within Cinematic

thats a really short short
NOT MY DAD!
Rough day for Khadgar
Its giving Varian at the broken shore vibes..
Looks like Khadgar used Comet Azur, but with the wrong talismans.
Khadger just comet azured Xal'atath but forgot he didn't use the correct tear for infinite mana.Dw mate, it happens to the best of us.
Khadgar is so hot!
again with the breadcrumb cinematics, !@#$s not even 1 minute long
What is the point of showing cinematics on their twitter before it's even in the game? What a way to ruin people's surprise.Showing people a random ass cinematic with no context. I mean at this point you might as well just show the TWW end cinematic if they are so careless about showing stuff
Also, lol... seems they haven't worked out yet that it's FOUR days they're giving us in early access, not the advertised 3 :P (although tbf, it may well only be 3 really, depending on how borked and buggy the launch is :D )
Khadgar, Leader of the Kirin Tor, Disciple and Apprentice to Medivh, Savior of Azeroth a thousand times over... when confronted with Azeroth's most recent threat:
Someone in my guild just pointed out that it's basically the same scene as Khadgar - Harbingers
UI kameahmeha x10
On topic: I'm gonna miss Dadghar :(