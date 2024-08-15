New War Within Dalaran Intro In-Game Cinematics

We were so close to having Dalaran as the capital in TWW as well lol
Was hopin for spoilers haha alas
Experienced them on the test servers. Was kind of a bland experience, but the cinematics were nice. Shame we didn't see the cinematic that actually matters; the one between where we escape and where we somehow end up covered in rubble. One week to go to see it, at least!
Why did they have to put a million effects on Ansurek's voice? She sounded so good in Threads of Destiny.
Why is there a dracthyr out of the dragon isles?
These are cutscenes not cinematics, lol.
They really gonna force my character to /salute in the cutscene? As a champion who've saved Azeroth from countless threats over the years, I feel like I've earned the right to be treated as a hero or a veteran and not as a common soldier...
Archmage Drenden is totally a traitor, isn't he? If that's really him at all and not an impostor, that is.EDIT: Yup, just saw the other article and just as everyone suspected Drended isn't really who he claims to be.
Boss Battle kek? i beat it in 10 seoncds lool!