The War Within Hallowfall Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

Not gonna lie, pretty excited about the soft confirmation that there are more unexplored continents on Azeroth.Probably laying the groundwork for when the World Soul saga wraps up
Not to be that guy but a lot of typos in this. Wowhead authors should be proofreading, spellchecking, and peer reviewing.The direction they're going and atmosphere seems interesting but the past writing quality definitely has me with low expectations.
man i feel bad saying this, but i want alleria to be a raid boss so her bow can drop, i want it so bad lol