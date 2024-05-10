The War Within Hallowfall Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Chapter 1 - Guiding Star

PREVIOUSLY, ON WAR WITHIN:



Anduin is working with Adelgonn, an earthen leader from Isle of Dorn, to meet the Arathi of Hallowfall and see if they will join forces against the nerubians.



We met with Anduin in the Ringing Deeps, came to Hallowfall, and saw his reaction to the crystal in the sky. They have since come to the town of Dunelle's Kindness, where Faerin, an Arathi Lamplighter, and General Steelstrike, have just had an argument about whether the retreat from the nerubians was correct.



Faerin: I'm Faerin, lamplighter of Hallowfall. I have a relief cart prepped for the wall. Will you join me?

Anduin: Anduin. I'm... an adventurer exploring Khaz Algar with my friend.

Anduin: That crystal--

Faerin: Star. We call it a star. Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision" of holy light.

Anduin: A vision of light... Deep under the ground.

Faerin: We're the Hallowfall expedition of the Arathi Empire.

Faerin: We follow our Emperor's sacred vision across the sea -- to fight in Renilash, the final battle between light and dark.

Faerin: As we crossed the sea, we were caught in a storm. The fleet was... enveloped in golden radiance.

Faerin: In a flash, our entire armada was transported down here.

Anduin: You've been down here fighting the nerubians ever since?

Faerin: I was just a child, the only child. We were marooned. The nerubians have never ceased their hostility.

Faerin: They crawl up from their kingdom seking a fight and try to drag us down into the darkness.

Faerin: Steelstrike's army does well beneath Beledar's light. Those bugs are good at extinguishing hope.

Faerin: We lamplighters have trained to charge into the darkness. We save those who are lost and keep the dawntowers lit.



Just after Faerin and Great Kyron light the dawntower, Beledar shifts from light to void and Hallowfall darkens.



Faerin explains to Anduin that this is normal. The Arathi know what to do until it changes back.



Alleria hears whispers from Xal'atath, telling her to look for Xal'atath deeper in the darkness.



Chapter 2 - Gathering Shadows

Anduin: This darkness... how long does it last?

Faerin: Sometimes only moments, sometimes days. We lost so many the first time it turned.

Faerin: We will travel by air. Monsters arise in the darkness.

---

Anduin: To live under constant threat of shadow... how do you do it?

Faerin: When night falls, the army enacts the Shadow Curfew. Get inside. Get to safety.

Faerin: As our numbers dwindle, some find their faith shaken. They turn to the whispers in the darkness.

Faerin: We must hold to our faith in the Sacred Flame, ourselves, and in each other if we are to succeed.

Anduin stares mournfully up at the dark star.

---

Arathi Farmer: Beledar's Shadow! Quickly, get inside!

Arathi Farmer: Faerin! Thank the Flame. Kobyss are raiding Sina's Yearning. The army went ahead, but--

Faerin: Say no more. Our new allies and I will go to their aid. Seek shelter immediately!

Faerin nods to you and Anduin.

Arathi Farmer: You have our thanks, Faerin Lothar. And you too, outsiders.

Anduin: ... Lothar?

Anduin: Did I hear that right, earlier? You're a... Lothar?

Faerin: You know the name?

Anduin: Know it? I was named for Anduin Lothar, one of Stormwind's greatest heroes. He was close friends with my grandfather, King Llane Wrynn.

Anduin: Few names hold higher esteem. You must be a lady, or a--

Faerin: Oh no, don't you start using formalities on me! My family is noble, but been long since we've seen great fortune.

Faerin: To think I had relatives in the old world? Wonderful! I hope I can live u to such legends.

Faerin: Wait, if your grandfather was king of this... Stormwind, then--

Faerin: Anduin, my new friend... are you a king?

Anduin: Not anymore.

Anduin: ...So don't you start using formalities on me, either.

We zoom in to the tower. Its light has been replaced with a shadowy flame. Around it are Order of Night cultists, channeling the shadows.



Suddenly, an arrow strikes. Alleria appears. The cultists scatter, but the leader, Aelric, locks eyes with Alleria.



The shadows have spoken of her. Alleria threatens him, but he flees, and she turns her bow to the remaining cultists...





Faerin: No, the Sacred Flame! What has Aelric and his cult done?

Alleria: I don't know, but they claim allergiance to Xal'atath. And so their lives are forfeit.

---

Faerin: The Flame is corrupted! Can we restore it?

Faerin: This... shadow! It's too much--!

Alleria: Anduin, help her. Call upon the Light once more.

Faerin glances at Anduin in surprise.

Anduin: I...

Anduin: --no. I can't. There must be another way.



<The journal is heavily scratched out and torn up. Few segments remain.>

Tabita,

I'm leaving. I'm tired. I don't expect you to understand.

The Order of Night gathers strength. They hide in caves, in towns, and linger with our greatest enemies.

They even have a base beneath one of their precious towers. The army has no idea.

The Light has made us all blind.

Not me. Not anymore.

---

What have we fought for this whole time? Why are we here?

Does Beledar even know we exist? Does it love us for our devotion?

Or does it hate us for holding it back? What if its true form is darkness?

We've toiled in the Light for years. What good has it done?

We die. Picked off in the shadows, one by one.

Perhaps we should listen to what Beledar is trying to tell us. There's comfort, in the shadows.

I'm tired, Tabita.

I know what this means. I know we will end up hurting our own. Hurting you.

---

I'm not sorry.

The summoning ritual still succeeds, and a massive monster spawns, attacking the player and Faerin.



Anduin looks at his hand, he wants to call on the Light, he wants to help... but he just can't.



Anduin roars in frustration and attacks the monster with his blade. The player and Faerin recover, and the battle begins...



Faerin: Anduin, your Light... what happened to it?

Anduin: It doesn't matter. I'm no longer... worthy of it.

Faerin frowns.

---

Anduin: More shadows. We're trapped in here, aren't we?

Faerin: No. We're not giving up here!

Faerin: Let's go. We can do this if we stick together.

---

Anduin: The Light shines through you... but what if it goes out? What if you fail your people?

Faerin: You think I've never failed? I've never made mistakes?

Faerin: I was never even supposed to be in Hallowfall. I stowed away to escape a family that only ever saw me as a failure.

Faerin: Was it a mistake? I lost an eye and an arm for it. Does that make me unworthy of the Light?

Faerin: I regret nothing. I keep fighting because in the darkness, it's all we can do. I can't give up. It's not in my nature.

Faerin: And I don't think it's in yours, either.

---

Anduin: You don't understand. I've hurt people. I was controlled by darkness, but... part of me enjoyed it.

Faerin: Enjoyed hurting people? Or no longer being able to agonize over every thought and action?

Faerin: Having doubt, making mistakes... none of these make you unworthy, Anduin. They light your path forward.

Anduin looks surprised, but thoughtful.

---

Anduin: The entrance... it's gone. There really is no way out.

Alleria: Enough of your illusions, Xal'atath!

Faerin: Beledar's light has returned! Thank you, Alleria.



Faerin begins the ritual to restore the Light, but looks back at Anduin. She's seen him struggle.



She extends a hand. He refuses, but she insists. Finally, he accepts and joins in the ritual.



Faerin tells Anduin to relax, breathe, let it all go. Be here in the Light.



The Light begins to trickle, and the ritual completes.

Chapter 3 - Hope in Solidarity



Faerin: We need to return to Mereldar. I need to let the General know what happened here.

Alleria: This Order of Night is no mere cult. The Harbinger they speak of is Xal'atath,

Alleria: She won't stop. Your people need to be ready.

Anduin looks lost in thought.

---

General Steelstrike: Aelric corrupted the Dawntower's flame? Ashes take that man... and this "Harbinger."



<You see Alleria scanning the people entering and exiting the inn.>

Any one of them could be an Order of Night member.

Any one of them could have the information I need.



> How are you doing?

You think this is the first time I've lost friends? I've lived a long time.

In the Thousand Years War, I saw planets burn. I lost my brother to the Orcish Horde in the Second War. I lost my sister to herself.

Turalyon and Arator, I... haven't spent as much time with as I would like.

Dalaran isn't the first time I have lost people.



> Dalaran wasn't your fault.

It was my job to stop her.

Not only did I fail, but I failed so catastrophically that a city was destroyed.

I may not have caused Dalaran's destruction, but it happened because ofme.



> We're here for you if you need us.

Thank you.

After Xe'ra imprisoned me, I had given up all hope of seeing Azeroth again. Of seeing my son. After you rescued us, I got to see both.

And now, I am deep in the bowels of Azeroth, with the very person who saved me from another planet.

It would be nice if this ended the same way.



<Anduin looks lost in thought as he stares at his drink.>



> What's on your mind?

<Anduin looks over to you.>

<Player>. You've been so helpful down here, as always. How do you do it?

How can you even look at me, after what happened... after what I did to you?

I tried to kill you.



> That wasn't you.

It felt like me.

I remember the rage. I remember the hate. I remember the... exhilaration. Satisfaction, even.

Were they my emotions, or his? I don't know, but I felt them.

In my nightmares, I still feel them.

<Anduin sighs.>

Maybe Faerin's right. Maybe I need to let it go. But I never understood how. How can one just decide one day to feel better about everything?

Maybe it just means to keep moving forward.



> What are your thoughts on the Arathi?

Honestly? I'm still reeling. I didn't expect to find that there's an entire empire across the sea when I started on this journey.

The Arathi empire of our world collapsed so long ago, and has

dwindled down to the smallest remnant now. To find that the empire continued to flourish across the sea...

But still, we are dealing with such a small portion of the Arathi. Are they normally this friendly, or do we need to be worried?



At some point, you'll have to try our Imperial Wine! It's made with grapes from the priory, and is heated with the sacred flame.

We only drink it on special occasions, so just drinking it is enough to conjure thoughts of good times.



> What can you tell me of the Arathi Empire?

I was young when we left, but I have some memories.

I remember the parades through the city streets, everyone would be out and cheering as the army walked by. ! remember the lynxes in ceremonial armor, resplendent and regal.

I remember the park near where I used to live, my parents would take me for walks there, and we'd feed the animals.

Most of all though, I remember the feeling of belonging. I remember my family. I remember my friends.





Alleria: I wish you had heeded my warning and stayed in Dornogal.

Alleria: She is here, Anduin. The Arathi are in danger. We are in danger.

Anduin: I needed to see if there were really descendants of the Arathi down here. I'm the king of Storm--

Anduin: So many human kingdoms have fallen. I needed to know if there were others.

Alleria: It was still a foolish risk.

Anduin: You're not the only one grappling with the voices in their head!

Alleria: What have you been hearing?

Anduin: Beledar, the "Emperor's Vision!" That prophecy that drew them here, it's the Radiant Song I'm hearing.

Alleria: You have been hearing the star?

Anduin: Yes-- no, not really. When I saw Beledar for the first time I had the vision again. It's related somehow.

Anduin: I wish Khadgar were here. He'd know what it all meant. Anduin: I'm sorry. I didn't mean to...

Alleria: No. You're right. I wish he was here as well. We'll have to find our own answers.

Anduin: I've gotten a look at the crystals in their keyflames. It's not Azerite, but it is close enough that I think they are connected.

Alleria: Then you've realized when Beledar shifted for the first time?

Anduin: Their Day of Darkness... the same day Sargeras plunged that sword into Azeroth.



<Player>, meet Raen. our head armorer.

She leads the team whose inventions have saved many lives since we landed in Hallowfall. Raen herself forged my shield.

I always enjoy coming here and seeing what new things her team has thought of.



> Stay a while and listen.

Raen: Faerin, I was inspired last Beledar's Shadow, I designed a new arm prosthetic. I think you'll wear this one.

Faerin: Thank you Raen, but the shield you made me is all I need. I'm sure your talents would be better spent on other inventions.

Raen: It's my pleasure to make a new arm you would use, Faerin! You told me about the discomfort and how it impacted your mobility. So I was thinking--

Faerin: Raen, no. I have lived with my injury since I was a child. I've learned to do everything from sword fighting to dressing myself with one hand.

Raen: But what if I've figured out the weight balancing? You said that was what you didn't like about the first few I made.

Faerin: Then I think some of our veterans who will lose an arm to the nerubians will be very grateful that you've improved the design.

Faerin: Raen, I've learned to navigate my life without a prosthetic. I don' want to relearn everything.

Faerin: But if you want to improve something of mine, a better shock absorber on the shield would be a blessing of the Flame.

Faerin: Those nerubians are getting bigger and it puts all that weight on the shoulder.

Raen: Oh yeah? Hmmm... That's a tough one. Let me sketch out some ideas and get some measurements. I think that'll be an interesting project.

Raen: Thanks, Faerin.

Faerin: Keep up your work, everyone on the front line appreciates the new kit upgrades.



Steelstrike says: Walk with me for a bit, outsider. I assume Faerin has told you of how we came to this strange land.

Steelstrike says: "The Emperor's Vision", a prophecy of light, battle, and victory for the Arathi and the Sacred Flame.

Steelstrike says: I was newly raised to my position. Being entrusted to seek out an imperial prophecy was a great honor.

Steelstrike says: Our armada braved the Storming Sea and its impassable tempests. I thought that final storm was sure to scuttle every airship.

Steelstrike says: Instead there was a radiant flash. The Emperor's Vision, exactly as he had foreseen.

Steelstrike says: The light transported us beneath the surface of Azeroth, but still under the light of this star we named Beledar.

Steelstrike says: So many died as the armada crashed into the cliffs. We thought the eternal flame of Arathor snuffed out that day.

Steelstrike says: Then as we labored to rescue this stowaway child, Faerin, we discovered that she had preserved embers of the flame, at risk to her own life.

Steelstrike says: Brave fool. Yet I'm eternally grateful that she held on to that symbol of hope. Don't tell her I said that.

Steelstrike says: Years later, there was a great rumble. We thought the cavern was going to collapse. It was the Day of Darkness, the first time Beledar shifted to shadow.

Steelstrike says: We had put down roots by then, my soldiers left to make homes for themselves. They started families. Flames help me, there are children now.

Steelstrike says: I've had too many years of defending against the monsters that go bump in the night. Great Kyron and their lamplighters guided us through the darkness.

Steelstrike says: But like Faerin, they mistake saving for safeguarding. My people are brave and strong, but they are not all Flame blessed heroes.

Steelstrike says: I know exactly how many soldiers we lose to the dark. If we play it safe, we might survive long enough for me to put my grandchildren on the front line.

Steelstrike says: I welcome you, outsider. I hope your people's arrival, and the earthen's reunification means better days for Mereldar.

Steelstrike says: But I fear we have just made ourselves a bigger target for the dark.



Beledar remains in shadow. Steelstrike tells the Arathi to fall back.



Faerin says no. The Arathi should bring their light into the darkness.



She leads Steelstrike and the Arathi in the lamplighter ritual.



They turn the Eternal Flame back to the light. Beledar shifts back to Light.



The Arathi are safe.



Faerin: Alleria... What happened?

Alleria: For years I've held back the Void within me, worried I'll hurt my loved ones.

Allería: When Dalaran fell I didn't draw on my power. Someone dear to me paid the price.

Alleria: Like Aelric, Xal'atath thinks herself safe behind layers of shadow.

Alleria: She isn't. Not when I can turn their own power against her. Alleria Windrunner says: I will do all it takes to end her threat for good.

---

Anduin: What Faerin said... it got me thinking. Perhaps I've been wrong about what the Light wants from me?

Faerin, Alleria and the player climb the ladder to the ship, only to see Anduin has been left behind.



Anduin sees the nerubians preparing a ballista that would take out the airship.



He finds his resolve, and jumps into the fray to stop them.



Faerin, Alleria and the player watch in horror as Anduin is enveloped by the horde of nerubians.



The airship descends into Azj-Kahet.



The airship gets caught in the nerubian webs, coming to an abrupt halt and immediately beset by nerubian forces.



Alleria and Faerin fight off the nerubians, but the lead nerubian boards the deck, readying an attack on Alleria.



Suddenly, a vine whips out, sending the nerubian flying. Alleria whips her hea around to see Orwey-na off to the side, helping defend the ship.

