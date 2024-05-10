Siege of Orgrimmar on a Daily Lockout with Patch 10.2.7

Is zoning out still bugged?
what? Why wouldn't they do this for all old raids where people farm things? Specifically Ulduar and ICC.
They should do it with every other legacy raidNo reasons to be weekly
if they add a skip to Lich King then i'd gladly do ICC every day
Just Siege? Bummer. Expected them all to be spammable considering the whole idea is to level and farm, with raids being content to do that. Actually expected them to have no lockout at all for this event.
First the teleport skip in Siege being added, now a daily reset. Some higher-up at Blizzard REALLY wants the tusks of mannoroth and hasn't got them yet. This is personal for someone there.
If you read this, you probably shouldn't do extra runs. It's unlikely you'd be banned, but i've seen stranger things happen.
World bosses also resetting daily,
SoO is on a daily lockout.Timeless Isle celestials world boss no longer drop loot on kill - only bonus roll.Timeless Isle rares that will have their items on vendors in remix have lost their rare tag(Huolon, Jakur of Ordon, Watcher Osu).You will no longer make the big leap over the broken bridge to the Ordos part of Timeless Isle - even if you have the cloak.These are the things I have noticed since the weekly reset.
I'm confused why use "starts in less than 10 days" when it's less than 1 week? Like, it's not wrong, just peculiar.
Now just put back the reins of tge kor'kron war wolf and let people get the mount